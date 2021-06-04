Why Holiday Education Is Important, According To Disney+ Launchpad Film Director

In a lot of states, they don't say Christmas holidays, they say winter break, because they just can't say Christmas. But the idea that the winter break also falls on Christmas inherently is to promote getting days off for Christmas to celebrate. And every decoration you do is educated by that and is informed by that, like the idea of Christmas trees, they all come from that. So I feel like even if you don't want to talk about Eid per se, as a religious holiday, you could bring the cultural element, the tradition of it and educate everybody about it like we educate everybody about Christmas. And that would just make the world a much more open place.