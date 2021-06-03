Shazam 2 Director Teases Zachary Levi's DC Sequel With Cool Video

No specific plot details have been revealed for the next Shazam! movie yet, but the story will involve the heroes crossing paths with the sinister daughters of Atlas, one of the legendary figures from whom they derive their abilities. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu have been cast as Hespera and Kalypso, respectively, while the identity of their sister, played by West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler, hasn’t been revealed yet. And despite the Shazam! mid-credits scene teasing an alliance between Mark Strong’s Thaddeus Sivana and Mister Mind, Strong recently confirmed to CinemaBlend that Sivana will not appear in Fury of the Gods. So I suppose that means we’ll have to wait until Shazam! 3 to see these two cause trouble, if at all. Then there’s the matter of when Zachary Levi’s Shazam and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will finally clash.