Harry Potter's Tom Felton Addresses Those Rumors He's Romantically Interested In Co-Star Emma Watson

We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her.I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment. As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world.