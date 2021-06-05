Shazam 2: Zachary Levi Got A New Suit, But Jokes About One Missing Element

But of course, no matter what costume he wears or what ups and downs come with the threads of the day, Zachary Levi’s good-natured hero will always be able to light up a screen with his heart. So those long bathroom breaks should totally be worth it, as Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently in production in order to make its June 2023 release date. Levi fans shouldn’t fret though, as he’ll next be seen in the dramatic biopic American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, which should hit theaters on December 10.