Shazam 2: Zachary Levi Got A New Suit, But Jokes About One Missing Element

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is still two years out from hitting theaters, but the hype surrounding the film is still very real. As Zachary Levi and the cast have recently gone into production for director David F. Sandberg’s follow-up to the smash DC Comics hit, there’s been a bit of celebration surrounding Levi’s new suit for the next chapter. Part of that excitement prompted a fan to ask him whether or not it’s easier to go into the bathroom in these fresh duds; and the response was a good natured, and humorous, “No.”
Apparently if you want to be a part of the Shazam! family, you need to wear a pretty restrictive suit. Thanks to the fan inquiry that Zachary Levi fielded on Twitter, we now know that during Shazam’s production schedule, that whole thing had to come off if he had any hopes of using the restroom. Which led Levi to confirm that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will have that same procedure still in play:
This unfortunate news comes not too long after the brand new suit for Shazam! Fury of the Gods was teased in an equally funny video. Featuring Zachary Levi himself standing in the shadows wearing his new suit, our hero cracks wise about how someone should have turned on a light when encouraging him to flex his new style. Though this isn’t the only production that’s using this tactic of teasing, as Borderlands has been dropping cryptic, shadowy looks of its own throughout the week.
On the plus side, this new Shazam! suit doesn’t look anything like the “costume change” that David F. Sandberg joked would take place in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Though, if we’re being completely honest, what Zachary Levi would have lost in style points probably would have led to a better, more bathroom break-friendly suit. Oh, what could have been.
With cameras rolling on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, there certainly hasn’t been a shortage of actual looks at the new costume in action. Unofficial set photos have been cropping up left and right online, and there’s one positive difference between the new look and its predecessor. Thanks to his new super suit, a better emphasis has been placed on Zachary Levi’s sequel six-pack, which gives fans an abs-olutely prime look at another DC thirst trap in the making.
But of course, no matter what costume he wears or what ups and downs come with the threads of the day, Zachary Levi’s good-natured hero will always be able to light up a screen with his heart. So those long bathroom breaks should totally be worth it, as Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently in production in order to make its June 2023 release date. Levi fans shouldn’t fret though, as he’ll next be seen in the dramatic biopic American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, which should hit theaters on December 10.