Millicent Simmonds: 5 Cool Things To Know About A Quiet Place Part II Actress

I have a feeling that when we look back on our favorite 2021 movies, not only will A Quiet Place Part II make that list, but its young star, Millicent Simmonds, will be one of the primary reasons why. At just 15 years old, she wowed audiences in the 2018 thriller A Quiet Place (one of the most beloved horror movies in recent memory) as Regan Abbott, the deaf daughter of a family living in silence to evade nefarious aliens that hunt by sound.

The now 18-year-old actress reprises the character (now a much larger role in the story) in the sequel, a box office hit which has received almost universal praise. The follow-up may not have even turned out the way it did if not for Millicent Simmonds, which is just one of the several fascinating facts we will explain further in the following list, starting with one thing she has in common with her best-known role so far.