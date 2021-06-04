Dwayne Johnson Working With An Aquaman Star On New Action Movie

If we’re right on the money with these assumptions, Dwayne Johnson may want to consider signing on as a co-star, as his Hobbs and Shaw associate Jason Statham did a pretty good job as a similar heavy in that previous Evans film. For the time being though, Johnson is merely an executive producer, using his muscle over at Seven Bucks Productions to help push Emergency Contact into being. Should he remain behind the scenes on the film, it’d still be a comforting fact that Dwayne Johnson is involved with the decision making behind the film. Plus, as he’s co-executive producing with Yahya-Abdul Mateen II, the pair can feel out what works, and what doesn’t, as this pitch moves on.