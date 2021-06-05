Good News, Emma Stone Fans, Cruella 2 Is Already Happening At Disney

Cruella debuted weeks ago to tons of glowing reviews before opening in theaters and as a Disney+ premium add-on last weekend. The movie has made $48.5 million so far and is already on the grid to become one of the highest-grossing domestic releases of 2021 heading into the summer season. The movie was available to check out at homes for $30 plus a Disney+ subscription service, but we don’t know how much the studio has additionally earned off this hybrid model.