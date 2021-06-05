How Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Allegedly Approaching Their Reunion

Since late April, rumors have been swirling about the return of Bennifer and, for the time being, it seems like the stars are really enjoying their time together. Since they were first spotted together, they have shared a vacation in Montana, Affleck has flown out to Miami and, this past week, Jennifer Lopez got cozy with Affleck in Los Angeles. Per the People source, they are "slowly starting to talk about the future" and the two actors are taking their relationship “seriously.”