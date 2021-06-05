How Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Allegedly Approaching Their Reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s nostalgic rekindling looks to be more than a spring fling, as the couple continued to take turns to travel to see each other this past week. JLo was on Ben Affleck’s side of the block this past week in Los Angeles, spending time with the Justice League actor in between taking care of some west coast business. And according to a close source, the two are allegedly looking to their “future” already, too.
Since late April, rumors have been swirling about the return of Bennifer and, for the time being, it seems like the stars are really enjoying their time together. Since they were first spotted together, they have shared a vacation in Montana, Affleck has flown out to Miami and, this past week, Jennifer Lopez got cozy with Affleck in Los Angeles. Per the People source, they are "slowly starting to talk about the future" and the two actors are taking their relationship “seriously.”
Jennifer Lopez recently came off a breakup with Alex Rodriguez following their longtime engagement. The singer and baseball player cited the decision being based on the realization that they’d be “better as friends.” Lopez is now spending a lot of time with Ben Affleck, a famous boyfriend of hers from the early '00s.
Bennifer was a major moment between 2002 and 2004. The actors met on the set of Gigli and also starred in Jersey Girl and J.Lo’s “Jenny From The Block” music video. The couple went their separate ways back in 2004, just ahead of getting married. They each went on to become parents, Affleck with Jennifer Garner and Lopez with Marc Anthony.
As previously reported, both are enjoying their time together and have no problem remaining long distance, as Jennifer Lopez resides in Florida with her kids and Affleck lives close to his children in Los Angeles. They've already made trips to see each other and are reportedly hoping the relationship will be “long-lasting.”
Affleck was single as of January of this year when he and Knives Out star Ana de Armas broke things off after nearly a year as a couple. At the beginning of 2020, following Ben Affleck’s road to alcoholism recovery, he shared hopes to be in a “healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship” while speaking with ABC News. If reports are to be believed, both sides of Bennifer definitely look to be interested in something authentic and lasting and are testing the waters with a reunion of their iconic pairing.
Aside from the couple’s relationship continuing to unfold, Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role as Batman in The Flash movie with Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton and Jennifer Lopez recently wrapped filming Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. Both projects are expected in 2022.