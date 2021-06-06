Matrix 4 Adds Another Big Name To The Cast, And This One Marks A Reunion For Lana Wachowski

The Matrix 4 is finally releasing this December after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth Matrix film reportedly spent a ton of money shooting in San Francisco, and Neo himself, Keanu Reeves, can’t stop praising the sequel’s script. The movie will see Reeves reunite with director Lana Wachowski for the first time since The Matrix: Revolutions and, now, the highly anticipated film has added another big name to the cast, which marks yet another reunion for director Lana Wachowski.
The Matrix 4 has quietly added Christina Ricci to its’s already stacked cast, according to Collider. The trade reportedly discovered the casting through an updated press kit sent by Warner Bros. Details of her character are unknown, but Ricci’s addition is a welcome one and only adds to the anticipation for the upcoming film.
The Matrix 4 will mark a new collaboration between Christina Ricci and Lana Wachowski, as the two previously worked on Speed Racer, an underrated movie that has gained a cult-like status since its release in 2008. Christina Ricci s known for starring in the Addams Family films, Sleepy Hollow, and many more films. Because news of Ricci joining the cast was kept under wraps, it will be interesting to see what her role is and how significant it will be.
Christiana Ricci joins a Matrix 4 cast that is already packed with big names and talented performers, including Keanu Reeves reprising the role of Neo, Carrie Ann Moss, who is returning as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith, who returns as Niobe, and franchise newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra. It will be exciting to see the roles of the new characters and where the old guard stand after the events of The Matrix: Revolutions.
Not much is known about The Matrix 4, not even the movie’s official title, but it is undoubtedly one of the year’s most anticipated movies. One known detail is that Laurence Fishburne will not be returning as Morpheus in The Matrix 4. With this, the reunion will be missing one of its biggest stars from the first three films, but it will still be cool to see the rest of the original characters in action again.
One former Matrix star has seemingly taken issue with the new film bringing Neo back to life, but that is about the only concern you can find from those involved with the franchise outside of Morpheous not returning. New Matrix star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has spoken about the two things he has learned from Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski. Meanwhile, Neil Patrick Harris has remarked on how the giant blockbuster still felt very intimate. Hopefully, these comments from the new stars are indicate that The Matrix 4 is something special.
To put it plainly, The Matrix 4 can’t get here soon enough. Between the new players like Christina Ricci entering the game and the original characters like Neo and Trinity returning, there is a lot to get excited about and, with any luck, we'll get that first trailer soon.
The Matrix 4 hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.