Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He Chose To Speak Out About His Struggles With Anxiety

This parental approach Ryan Reynolds is taking is pretty huge, and a lot of newer parents are of the same mind set. It is common for past generations, of which Reynolds speaks, to be more reserved in expressing emotions. In some cases, this upbringing can lead to children having struggles with mental health, such as the anxiety that Reynolds has dealt with. It's sure to be hard for a parent who grew up suppressing emotions to lead by example by modeling behaviors they did not see growing up, so kudos are definitely due to the girl dad.