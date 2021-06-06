No Big Deal, Just Anthony Mackie’s Enthusiastic Response To Disneyland Adding Sam Wilson To Avengers Campus

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering a new era that sees established characters moving forward in their journeys. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is a prime example of this, as the character has moved away from his Falcon moniker and has now stepped into the role of Captain America. It was a major development that left many excited, including Mackie himself. But what’s even cooler is that the Wilson iteration of Cap will now appear as one of the Marvel characters at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus. Mackie was at the opening ceremony for the new area, and he’s since shared an enthusiastic response to the character’s presence at the theme park.