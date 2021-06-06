No Big Deal, Just Anthony Mackie’s Enthusiastic Response To Disneyland Adding Sam Wilson To Avengers Campus

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering a new era that sees established characters moving forward in their journeys. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is a prime example of this, as the character has moved away from his Falcon moniker and has now stepped into the role of Captain America. It was a major development that left many excited, including Mackie himself. But what’s even cooler is that the Wilson iteration of Cap will now appear as one of the Marvel characters at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus. Mackie was at the opening ceremony for the new area, and he’s since shared an enthusiastic response to the character’s presence at the theme park.
During the opening ceremony for Disneyland’s Avengers Campus, Anthony Mackie appeared on stage with his MCU counterpart, which made for a pretty sweet moment. Sometime after the festivities, the actor took to Twitter to react to his Captain America being featured at the park. Check out his sweet response down below:
Being a part of a family like Marvel’s and playing a superhero is one thing, but having that character become a permanent fixture at a theme park is a whole other thing. It’s a true testament to the staying power of the fictional hero and how much Disney knows fans love him. Given the response to Sam Wilson’s Captain America’s debut, it was only natural that Disney Parks would include him in its Avengers Campus plans.
These past few months have been a whirlwind for Anthony Mackie, to say the least. Shortly after he made his debut as Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was reported that Marvel Studios had put a fourth Captain America movie into development. Mackie admitted that he was even surprised by news of the film, as he apparently learned about it while in the grocery store. You can check out his Captain America debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by streaming it on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
The veteran MCU actor has certainly been enjoying his status as the new Captain America, citing what it means for him as a Black man and as a proud Louisiana native. Of course, he’s also used it to playfully troll his Marvel frenemy, Tom Holland.
The future looks bright for Anthony Mackie and his fan-favorite Marvel character and, if the actor gets his way, he could be playing the role for years to come. It’ll be exciting to see what lies ahead for Sam Wilson in the ever-changing MCU and the public consciousness in general.