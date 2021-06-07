Following Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Kids Had A Special Surprise For Mom's 46th Birthday

Angelina Jolie has seemingly had a tough past few years. Her personal life has been heavily clouded by her divorce from Brad Pitt and the custody battle for their minor children, which at times have gotten surprisingly ugly with allegations of abuse in the relationship. It’s been a five-year fight for the two Hollywood A-Listers, and it seems like Jolie could use a little reprieve from it all. It looks like she got just that when her children treated her to a special surprise for her 46th birthday this past weekend.
According to People, Angelina Jolie spent her 46th birthday with all six of her children, who apparently make a point of making their mom feel special during holidays like Mother’s Day and her birthday. Jolie has said in the past that her kids know how to get her right in the feels, and that is to work together to surprise her with something. And the the fact that it is a group effort between the people she loves the most that makes it so special.
For this special surprise, apparently all her children spent the day at home with Angelina Jolie celebrating and then took her out for a surprise dinner. The large family were seen out and about in Los Angeles, all donning masks while leaving from their dinner at TAO.
While the masks definitely make it hard to distinguish any emotion on the faces of the family, it was most likely a happy occasion, seeing as the Academy Award winner was able to spend it with all of her children; her oldest child Maddox returned home from college as well. In fact, Angelina Jolie is typically seen in darker or muted colors without much vibrancy, but she was in a very happy yellow dress among all of her children.
If this yellow dress in the paparazzi photos is any indication of her mental state, it would seem that her mood has changed gears thanks to the thoughtfulness of her children. Angelina Jolie has been in a grueling battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who recently was awarded joint custody of the minor children they share. Jolie reportedly had some major issues with this ruling, and even is challenging the judge’s decision on the matter.
Only time will tell if Angelina Jolie’s challenge will work in her favor, but until then she is continuing to take her time at home with the kids very seriously. The actress turned director appears to be reverting back to the acting stage and putting directing on the back burner for now, saying that taking shorter jobs allows her to be home more for her children during this difficult time.
Even though she’s spending more time at home with her lovely surprise experts, that doesn’t mean she is only taking small roles. In fact, Angelina Jolie’s Those Who Wish Me Dead recently released to theaters and she has her debut in the MCU coming up in Eternals. You can watch the badass leading lady now either by heading to theaters or by streaming Those Who Wish Me Dead at home on HBO. For Eternals, though, you’ll have to wait for it’s release later this year on November 5th.