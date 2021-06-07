Following Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Kids Had A Special Surprise For Mom's 46th Birthday

According to People, Angelina Jolie spent her 46th birthday with all six of her children, who apparently make a point of making their mom feel special during holidays like Mother’s Day and her birthday. Jolie has said in the past that her kids know how to get her right in the feels, and that is to work together to surprise her with something. And the the fact that it is a group effort between the people she loves the most that makes it so special.