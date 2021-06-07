Universal Orlando Just Celebrated Its Birthday With A Very Sweet Callback

Universal Orlando has come a long way, both in its own personal history as well as in the aftermath of 2020’s unprecedented events that have finally given way to theme parks opening up in greater capacities. As safety restrictions are being revised to keep up with the proper guidance, the pace of returning to normal seems to be picking up at the park, which is also something to celebrate. After 31 years of operation, with some twists and turns along the way, Universal Orlando is looking at a bright future, built on a tremendous past.