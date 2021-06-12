Emma Stone Movies: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Cruella Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
In the last ten years or so, new stars have emerged in Hollywood who have truly taken over, bringing in a brand new generation of amazing talent. One of those actresses was none other than Emma Stone, a young woman who has gone on to have quite the career so far.
In honor of Cruella releasing not too long ago, it’s about time that we gave Emma Stone the honor that she deserves in re-watching some of her best films. Because, trust me, there are plenty of them. These are the best Emma Stone movies on Netflix, Amazon, and other streaming platforms which you should go and watch right now if you’re a fan of the actress.
Superbad (Netflix)
Starting off this list, we take a look at Emma Stone’s film debut, Superbad. In this classic comedy, starring Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, we follow the story of two high school students, who have been best friends since they were small, on their quest to lose their virginity to the prettiest and coolest girls in school before they go away to college .
There’s a reason why, after this film, Emma Stone was signed up for so many other roles. Her performance as Jules was comedically fantastic and showed off her acting chops, as well as her natural talents with comedy. This might have been the first comedic role she starred in, but it's been far from her last.
Zombieland (Netflix)
Moving into another genre that Emma Stone rocks, we take a look at Zombieland. This apocalyptic comedy follows the story of a geeky college kid, who has a set of rules for surviving in an apocalypse filled with zombies. He ends up meeting three strangers along the way, and they band together for a long road trip across the country to find sanctuary from the zombies.
There was a sequel ten years later for a reason. Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg have amazing chemistry. Not only is their comedic timing fantastic, but their strange and yet quirky relationship is believable, as well. Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin also add to this awesome ensemble that not only makes you laugh but gets you prepped for the zombie apocalypse. But, remember to get a kickass partner to do it with.
The Croods (Netflix)
Animated movies are usually a huge hit with celebrities, and Emma Stone is no exception to that, as she signed on to be in The Croods. Emma Stone takes on the role of Eep Crood in a prehistoric family who is in search of a new home after their previous one was destroyed.
Dreamworks has always made some pretty awesome movie franchises, and The Croods is a great addition to that, having led to a perfect sequel. Besides Emma Stone, there’s a stellar voice cast behind this film, such as Ryan Reynolds, Clarke Duke, Nicolas Cage, and so many others. Plus, the story is family-friendly and the animation is absolutely stunning. You’ll find yourself in awe of this prehistoric tale.
The Amazing Spider-Man (And The Sequel) (Starz)
I’ve always felt that a lot of people forget these movies exist because of how popular Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man became, but Emma Stone rocked it in The Amazing Spider-Man movies. In the first Amazing Spider-Man, we see the origin story of Peter Parker, the boy who would go on to be bitten by a radioactive spider and become the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, saving NYC.
Emma Stone portrays Gwen Stacy, Peter’s love interest in the two films, and while she A) looks amazing as a blonde, she also B) kills this role. You’d never think she could be anything other than an awesome scientist. I always wished that we got to see more of her as the character – but, let’s be honest, neither her nor Andrew Garfield really looked like high schoolers, did they? They’re still great films, though.
Stream The Amazing Spider-Man on Starz.
Rent The Amazing Spider-Man on Amazon.
Crazy, Stupid Love (Netflix)
While Emma Stone is amazing in comedy, she’s also done her fair share of drama, and one of the movies that shows this well is Crazy, Stupid Love. In this popular romantic dramedy starring Steve Carell, we follow the story of a recently separated man who wants to rediscover his manhood and is taught by his new friend, Jacob, how to pick up women at bars.
Let me just say that this film is ridiculously funny. Not only are the dramatic moments on point and pull at your heartstrings in a great way but the jokes land every single time. Even the scenes between Emma Stone and Steve Carell are some of the best in the film because it feels like a father and a daughter conversing, not two actors. It’s just so great. Please, give it a watch if you haven’t seen it!
Stream Crazy Stupid Love on Netflix.
Rent Crazy Stupid Love on Amazon.
La La Land (Cinemax Go)
If you haven’t heard of La La Land at this point, then you’ve been living under a rock. La La Land is a wonderfully written musical telling the story of two unlikely lovers meeting in Hollywood, who have two very different dreams for their lives.
Emma Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress because of her role in the La La Land cast. We like to talk about how she’s amazing in comedy, but you listen to her sing, dance, and show off her drama skills. I promise you will be crying by the end of this film. Plus, the music is incredibly catchy. I found myself listening to “City of Stars” for months after the film’s release. Your dreams just might come true with La La Land if you take the time to watch it.
Maniac (Netflix)
Emma Stone usually doesn’t do television, generally sticking to the occasional Saturday Night Live appearance, but she decided to step into the limited series life by doing Maniac on Netflix. This psychological show follows the story of two strangers who connected during a mind-being pharmaceutical trial, creating interesting worlds and strange stories.
If we’re talking about a mind-boggling show that will have you scratching your head, this is the one to watch. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not wildly entertaining and full of fun twists and turns that no one ever sees coming. Plus, you get to see the reunion of Jonah Hill and Emma Stone from Superbad – and, of course, their chemistry is absolutely fantastic. It’s only ten episodes, so it’s not a long binge – definitely worth an afternoon to see.
Cruella (Disney+)
It’s why you’re here, isn’t it? Emma Stone stars as the titular Cruella. In this retake on the classic Disney villain, we get to see the origin story of Cruella de Vil, known originally as Estella, a young girl who has always had a taste for fashion and causing mayhem.
While the film is in theaters at the time of this writing, Cruella is also available to stream exclusively on Disney+ for an extra fee. Honestly? It’s worth it. I was one of the many who doubted a film like this could get made, because it’s a movie about a woman who is known for tearing up animal skins, but truly, it stands out amongst the live-action remakes that Disney has prodiced. Emma Stone brings this certain charisma to the villain that we’ve never seen before, and Emma Thompson’s Baroness serves as a worthy adversary.
The Help (Amazon Rental)
While these next three options aren’t available to stream, renting them is certainly worth your time, beginning with The Help. In this film, we are told the story of Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan, a young white woman who works as a journalist, and her relationship with two black maids during the Civil Rights Movement in 1963.
The film received high praise and several awards. Emma Stone stars as the journalist, and her story captivates you as you watch her interactions with the women who face constant racism on a daily basis. It’s raw and real, which is what makes The Help so fantastic. The performances of this amazing ensemble cast will have you clapping at your TV screen like you would do at the credits in a movie theater. Truly outstanding.
Easy A (Amazon Rental)
After some heavy choices on this list, we turn back to a comedy – which was the first Emma Stone movie I ever saw. Easy A is about Olive, a high school student who ends up as a victim of her school's “rumor mill” when she lies to her best friend that she had sex for the first time. When word spreads, she welcomes the attention she receives.
I’ve gone off so many times on this list with how amazing Emma Stone is at comedy, but in my opinion, she is at her best in Easy A. The jokes are consistent (I don’t think any of us could forget that ‘Pocket Full of Sunshine’ bit), and the acting talent beside her, like Lisa Kudrow and Stanley Tucci, is phenomenal. Plus, this movie is all about women’s empowerment and embracing your sexuality – who wouldn’t want to watch a hysterical movie with a message like that?
The Favourite (Amazon Rental)
Coming off of her win for La La Land, Emma Stone decided she wanted another Oscar nod and signed onto the period piece, The Favourite. In this black comedy, we are given the chance to look at the relationship between two cousins, the Duchess of Marlborough and Abigail Masham, both of which are trying to be the Court favourite for the queen.
Emma Stone with a British accent is something I didn’t think I ever needed but God, it’s one of my favorite movies ever. The chemistry that she shares with Rachel Weisz is top-notch, and the comedic moments that come from this film will have you snorting out whatever drink you have. Not only that, but the set design is absolutely gorgeous. Sometimes you won’t even be focusing on the jokes, but looking at the beautiful landscapes, or even the outfits that they have on. If you’re a supporter of period pieces, but want to laugh your butt off, The Favourite is the way to go.
I mean, let’s be honest – these are some of the best movies on Netflix and the best movies on Amazon. You all need to watch them – but if you’re a fan of Emma Stone, then you have to check all of these out. Now, if you don’t mind me, I’m going to go stream Zombieland for the millionth time.