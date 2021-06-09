The Fast And The Furious’ Vin Diesel Explains Importance Of Dom As A Father In F9

The theme of fatherhood feels like a very interesting subject to explore for Dom Toretto. You’re seeing the embodiment of what this whole saga stands for. I melt when I see baby Brian and Dom. Whenever he was on the set, the whole crew felt this magic, the whole cast felt the magic. Everything Dom does he has to consider the true source of his vulnerability which is his child. And there is no moment more powerful in this film then seeing Dom with his child.