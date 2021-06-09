Lebron James' New Space Jam 2 Trailer Features More Of Zendaya As Lola Bunny

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s been some time since audiences have seen the lovable Looney Tunes on the big screen, let alone a basketball court. But now, after a lengthy cinematic absence, they’ll return to theaters this summer alongside NBA star LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy. The highly anticipated follow-up has a lot riding on it, but the footage we’ve seen so far teases a vibrant new installment that builds on the 1996 film. Now, we’ve been treated to a new trailer that shows off a wild basketball and more of the characters, particularly Zendaya’s Lola Bunny.