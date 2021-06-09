Lebron James' New Space Jam 2 Trailer Features More Of Zendaya As Lola Bunny

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It’s been some time since audiences have seen the lovable Looney Tunes on the big screen, let alone a basketball court. But now, after a lengthy cinematic absence, they’ll return to theaters this summer alongside NBA star LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy. The highly anticipated follow-up has a lot riding on it, but the footage we’ve seen so far teases a vibrant new installment that builds on the 1996 film. Now, we’ve been treated to a new trailer that shows off a wild basketball and more of the characters, particularly Zendaya’s Lola Bunny.
This new batch of Space Jam: A New Legacy footage shows more of the interactions between LeBron James and the whimsical Looney Tunes, as he traverses the “Server-verse” in search of his son, Dom. Bugs Bunny has always been sort of the de-facto leader of the group, but Zendaya’s Lola Bunny definitely a leader in her own right. Not only does this iteration of the character maintain the cool of the 1996 version while serving as a source of comfort on the new Tune Squad. And of course, she’s still a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court. As she points out, she’s got hops!
And speaking of basketball, the game between LeBron James’ Tune Squad and the Goon Squad led by Don Cheadle’s evil Al-G Rhythm is shaping up to be bonkers. The animation already provides a fresh flair, but the Looney Tunes’ antics only add to the over-the-top nature. Throw in the fact that they’re being watched by various Warner Bros. characters, and you’ve got a final matchup that could rival the energy of Game 7 in the NBA Finals.
Veteran fans of the franchise more than likely can’t help but notice how different the film looks compared to the original. However, Bugs Bunny voice actor Jeff Bergman believes the film will appeal to different generations. He believes viewers will be enamored with the visual effects, while longtime Looney Tunes fans will love the fact that the movie also utilizes 2D animation.
Aside from the alterations to the animation and the updates to Lola Bunny, Space Jam: A New Legacy is also slated to make a few more changes. One of the biggest is arguably the omission of a classic Looney Tunes character.
Space Jam: A New Legacy is almost here, and the trailers and TV spots just keep bringing on the fun. Hopefully, the film turns out to be a worthy sequel to its iconic predecessor. And fingers crossed that we get that Michael Jordan cameo.
You can catch the film in theaters on July 16, 2021 or stream it at home on the same day via HBO Max (with the ad-free subscription tier), which you can sign up for using this link.