No Big Deal, Just Brie Larson Freaking Out Visiting Disney’s Avengers Campus

Being a member of the Marvel Studios family obviously comes with some perks. Usually we don’t get THAT jealous over them. Jetsetting around the globe on publicity tours and dealing with the exposure of blockbuster celebrity status does look like it can be mildly exhausting. But then we get these photos of Captain Marvel star Brie Larson geeking out on a visit to Disneyland’s Avengers Campus and yeah… it would be amazingly cool to be Larson’s Plus One on a day like this:
For some, the Marvel gig has become exactly that: A gig. Not Brie Larson. She frequently shows up at events like this and conveys an authentic giddiness and wonder that would be on the face of the most die-hard fans if we got to experience this amazing exhibit. Recently opened in Southern California’s Disneyland, Avengers Campus has multiple live shows featuring characters like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange that create a level of immersion that’s unique to this park. Additionally, there’s a ride called WEB-SLINGERS that helps you feel like Spidey. Our own Disney Parks junkie Dirk Libbey wrote a review of WEB-SLINGERS that you can read here.
Naturally, the Brie Larson Stans and Captain Marvel faithful showed up on social media to show their support:
And this account that’s all about Captain Marvel News included some video of Brie Larson on a livestream talking about a prop she’s personally connected with in Avengers Campus, and that’s the Quinjet that’s on display. It’s the same model, according to Larson, that she carried back from space in Avengers: Endgame.
No one tell her that the ship Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) use to leave Titan is the Guardians’ ship, the Benatar, and not a Quinjet, OK?
Avengers Campus is open for visitors as we speak, though good luck getting into it. Especially if you want to ride the wild new Spider-Man ride, which requires that you gain entrance into a virtual queue (and don’t even get us started on how complicated that whole process is). Also, you can’t ride WEB-SLINGERS and the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride in the same day… because, Disney!
But still, if going to Avengers Campus makes a Marvel fan even half as happy as Brie Larson looks in the photos that she shared on social media, then by all means, jump through all the Disney hoops and make a visit of it. Excelsior!
Brie Larson will next be seen on screen in a Marvel movie in The Marvels, a film that’s expected to include WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the as-yet-unfamiliar Iman Vellani, playing Ms. Marvel. It has a release date on November 11, 2022, and can be found in our guide to Upcoming Marvel Movies, so be sure to check it out.