No Big Deal, Just Brie Larson Freaking Out Visiting Disney’s Avengers Campus

For some, the Marvel gig has become exactly that: A gig. Not Brie Larson. She frequently shows up at events like this and conveys an authentic giddiness and wonder that would be on the face of the most die-hard fans if we got to experience this amazing exhibit. Recently opened in Southern California’s Disneyland, Avengers Campus has multiple live shows featuring characters like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange that create a level of immersion that’s unique to this park. Additionally, there’s a ride called WEB-SLINGERS that helps you feel like Spidey. Our own Disney Parks junkie Dirk Libbey wrote a review of WEB-SLINGERS that you can read here.

Naturally, the Brie Larson Stans and Captain Marvel faithful showed up on social media to show their support: