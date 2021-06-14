The Mission: Impossible Movies: 10 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Tom Cruise Franchise

Davie Koep & Robert Towne Were Writing Competing Mission: Impossible Scripts At The Same Time

By the early 1990s, Tom Cruise was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars after films like Risky Business, Days of Thunder and Top Gun. Cruise chose to parlay his standing in the industry and created a production company, Cruise/Wagner, with former casting agent Paula Wagner. First in his sight was Paramount’s planned adaptation of the original Mission: Impossible TV series.

Cruise helped bring director Brian De Palma onboard the project, who in turn hired screenwriter David Koep, who he had worked with on Carlito’s Way. It was not a usual scripting process, however.

Anecdotes from Cruise, Koep and others reveal the iconic stunts were thought of first and then a story had to be retrofitted to encompass those set pieces. Koep, in an interview with Collider, called the writing of Mission: Impossible “really stress-y” and said that he was fired from the film so Robert Towne (Chinatown, Days of Thunder) could get a crack at it. But he would return under unusual circumstances, he explained.