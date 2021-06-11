After Thor: Love And Thunder, Could Taika Waititi Direct Thor 5? Here’s What He Said

Thor: Love and Thunder has wrapped filming, and director Taika Waititi’s response was completely on-brand. The 4th Thor film is among the most anticipated upcoming movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as one of Taika Waititi’s most significant projects he has in the works. Waititi’s MCU debut, Thor: Ragnorok, was widely praised one of the best MCU films, and Waititi and Chris Hemsworth are poised to deliver once again with Love and Thunder. But looking further into the future, Waititi recently responded to if he will direct Thor 5.