Keegan-Michael Key: What To Watch If You Love The Key And Peele Star

When it comes to comedy legends, there are many you can think of right on the spot. People like Robin Williams or Adam Sandler are always on those lists. But with me, my thing has always been the comedy legends of today, the ones that have been up and coming for years and have really established themselves as some of the funniest guys or girls out there. One of those legends for me is Keegan-Michael Key.

From his time on Key and Peele to some of his more recent escapades into musicals and comedic movies, Keegan-Michael Key has done a lot that fans enjoy. Online, there are plenty of options for people who love the comedic actor to stream, from some of his best movies on Netflix to the best movies on Amazon Prime. Here’s what to watch if you love the Key and Peele star.