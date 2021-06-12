How Much Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights Could Make Opening Weekend

It will be a test of COVID-era box office economics to see if In The Heights can follow in the Hugh Jackman film's footsteps while also being available to view at home on HBO Max. Though it should be noted that the streaming service has not stopped other Warner Bros movies from doing well at the box office. Godzilla vs. Kong has become one of the most successful movies of 2021 so far, with a $441 million worldwide gross, surpassing its predecessor’s earnings from 2019.