Superman And Deliverance Star Ned Beatty Is Dead At 83

Perhaps what's most notable about Ned Beatty's Oscar nomination for Network is that his total performance came in at under 6 minutes total. Beatty ultimately lost out on the Oscar to actor Jason Robards for the latter's role in All The President's Men, a movie in which Beatty also appeared in. If ever there was an example of what an active worker and impactful performer Beatty was in Hollywood, this has to be it, although his performance in Deliverance has definitely also stood the test of time.