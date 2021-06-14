The Flash Director Teases Ezra Miller’s New Suit With Cool Image

Thus far in DC Extended Universe history, we’ve seen Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen wearing two costumes while operating as The Flash: his future self’s Knightmare suit and a more traditional crimefighting suit in the present day. But when The Flash movie rolls around, the Scarlet Speedster will be wearing a new suit to replace what he wore in Suicide Squad and both Justice League cuts. While we still haven’t seen Miller in his third Flash costume yet, The Flash director Andy Muschietti has given us a cool peek at the rapid hero’s new duds.
After years of setbacks and complications, The Flash is finally filming, with principal photography kicking off in April. Last week, Andy Muschietti shared a look at the bloodied logo of Michael Keaton’s Batman, and today, it’s the Flash logo that’s the center of attention on the director’s Instagram page. See for yourself!
It’s not much, but you can definitely tell that this Flash suit will look quite different from the one Ezra Miller wore while apprehending Captain Boomerang and fighting off Steppenwolf’s Parademon army, from the texture of the suit itself to the redesigned lightning bolt logo. But for now, Andy Muschietti and The Flash team aren’t willing to show us Miller wearing the suit just yet, instead teasing us with the above image and the concept art shown at last year’s DC FanDome. Fingers crossed we’ll get an official look at Miller fully costumed before the year is over.
While it hasn’t been revealed yet why Barry Allen will wear a new Flash suit (besides merchandising in the real world, of course), at DC FanDome, Andy Muschietti revealed that it’s designed by fellow Justice League Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Ben Affleck’s Batman. The filmmaker also described the costume as being “more organic” and has streaks of light embedded throughout it. Obviously the two chief purposes of Flash’s costume is to keep his identity safe and stay intact as Barry is running at super speed, but it’ll be interesting to see if Bruce has incorporated any technological enhancements into the suit, as Barry has frequently done in the comics.
Inspired by the Flashpoint storyline that paved the way for DC Comics’ New 52 reboot, The Flash will see Barry Allen traveling back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which ends up causing problems for his timeline. As already indicated, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s respective versions of Batman will appear, and Sasha Calle will debut as Supergirl. Along with Kiersey Clemons reprising Iris West, The Flash’s cast also includes Ron Livingston taking over as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen and Ian Loh as a younger Barry Allen, while Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso have been cast in undisclosed roles.
The Flash races into theaters on November 4, 2022, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for updates on how the production is coming along, as well as news concerning other upcoming DC Comics movies.