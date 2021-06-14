The Flash Director Teases Ezra Miller’s New Suit With Cool Image

It’s not much, but you can definitely tell that this Flash suit will look quite different from the one Ezra Miller wore while apprehending Captain Boomerang and fighting off Steppenwolf’s Parademon army, from the texture of the suit itself to the redesigned lightning bolt logo. But for now, Andy Muschietti and The Flash team aren’t willing to show us Miller wearing the suit just yet, instead teasing us with the above image and the concept art shown at last year’s DC FanDome. Fingers crossed we’ll get an official look at Miller fully costumed before the year is over.