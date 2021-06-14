After Online Gripes About Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold Sets The Record Straight On Some Criticisms Of The Film

All James Mangold seems to be asking is for the opportunity to make Indiana Jones 5 into a reality, before the fans eventually weigh in on how much they like or dislike the finished product. July 28, 2022 marks the scheduled release date for the latest chapter in Dr. Henry Jones Jr.’s memoirs, and by that point we’ll undoubtedly know more about what’s actually going on. So everyone should try to pace themselves accordingly, as it’s relatively close, but still quite a way’s off; especially considering what 2021 movies still remain on the docket.