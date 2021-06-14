After Online Gripes About Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold Sets The Record Straight On Some Criticisms Of The Film

The recent start on production for director James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5 has led to the natural phase of internet commenters leveling gripes against the upcoming sequel. Even with a lack of surprise for the criticisms being made against the fourth sequel to the legendary franchise starring Harrison Ford, there’s still something to be said about the what people have been talking about. And Mangold himself set the record straight with a simple statement made in his own defense.
After this week’s wave of discussion surrounding Indiana Jones 5, James Mangold used Twitter as his platform of choice to clear the air. Putting aside the previously heated nature that saw the project being criticized for several supposed wrongs in its execution, the director of Logan and Ford v. Ferrari took this opportunity to level the playing field for all involved. Here’s what he had to say:
Maybe, just maybe, I won't let you down. I cherish old Hollywood pictures. Give me a little air to make the film. Then make your judgements, okay?
With production on Indiana Jones 5 currently in its very early stages, there were some who felt the Harrison Ford franchise wasn’t in the best hands. But as James Mangold himself pointed out, it’s not exactly fair to go that hard on a movie that’s literally just getting into gear. Making a reasonable plea to wait until Indiana Jones 5 has actually been made before tearing into it with snark, Mangold’s message sounds pretty reasonable.
It certainly isn’t the first time that James Mangold has personally addressed comments, concerns, complaints, or rumors pertaining to Indiana Jones 5. Whether it’s a fan upset about the current chain of command serving within the franchise, or if a rumored title pops up that turns out to be absolutely false, Mangold isn’t above taking some time to square things away. It’s that hands on approach that helps sort fact from fiction, and it’s certainly not a new enterprise in the world of Lucasfilm’s big ticket IP.
Much like Star Wars before it, Indiana Jones is a saga that acts as an almost assured battleground of fan opinion. That notion isn’t a recent hot take either, with feelings for both of these legendary properties running hot since day one. As both of those series fall under the Lucasfilm umbrella, and by extension the Disney family, tempers may have a tendency to flare up even more than usual, in a post Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker world.
All James Mangold seems to be asking is for the opportunity to make Indiana Jones 5 into a reality, before the fans eventually weigh in on how much they like or dislike the finished product. July 28, 2022 marks the scheduled release date for the latest chapter in Dr. Henry Jones Jr.’s memoirs, and by that point we’ll undoubtedly know more about what’s actually going on. So everyone should try to pace themselves accordingly, as it’s relatively close, but still quite a way’s off; especially considering what 2021 movies still remain on the docket.