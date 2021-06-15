Surprise, Stephen And Robbie Amell’s Next Movie Is Heading To Streaming

As for Code 8: Part II, the sequel will follow a teenaged superpowered girl who, after witnessing her father’s murder, seeks the help of Connor and Garrett. Together, the trio will face off against a unit of corrupt police officers who “deploy advanced robotic technology to prevent themselves from being exposed.” Aside from Stephen and Robbie Amell reprising their roles, no other casting for Code 8: Part II has been announced yet, but it’s expected to begin shooting in Canada later this year so it’ll be ready to premiere on Netflix in 2022. Originally the Code 8 saga was going to continue in a spinoff TV series, but with Quibi having shut down, it appears the project is no longer in development.