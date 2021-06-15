Chris Rock Talks One Aspect Of Hollywood That's Changed For Him Between Lethal Weapon 4 And Spiral

As I get older I realize there’s definitely some roles I’m just not going to get anymore. So, you know, you see me playing the veteran cop. I used to be the young cop. In Lethal Weapon 4, I have Max’s part, you know what I mean? So, I’ve gone from basically playing Max to playing Danny Glover. I’ll probably never play the Max part again unless I’m acting against Morgan [Freeman] or something. But I’m good with it. You get older. The next time I’ll be the Sam [Jackson] part. So, there you go.