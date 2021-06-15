Tom Holland Reveals It Was Zendaya Who Easily Roped Him Into The Most Stressful Moment Of His Life

Tom Holland’s career keeps soaring as he continues to pick up a plethora of roles in his young career. But that hasn’t stopped the Spider-Man: No Way Home star from being a fun-loving guy up for an exciting time. That mentality led to one of the biggest moments of his career so far, though even a great moment can stress out a star of Holland’s caliber. Holland revealed how his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Zendaya roped him into the most stressful moment of his life.
Despite being everyone’s favorite Web-Slinger, no moment has been bigger in Tom Holland’s career than his Lip Sync Battle performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” Given the friendship between Holland and co-star Zendaya, it’s no surprise the actress had something to do with the iconic moment. In an Esquire interview, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star said the following about his Lip Sync Battle experience:
This will easily be the most stressful thing I’ve ever done in my life, and I would never do it again. It was amazing that I got to do it with Zendaya and, yes, she did go there to have some fun and, yes, I did go there to destroy. But oh my god, that was easily the most stressful thing I’ve ever done in my life. I would never -- I would never do it again.
Given Tom Holland’s background in musical theatre, his answer was somewhat disappointing. He nailed that performance with all the showmanship and skill of a true Broadway vet. But the rigorous training and commitment to such a performance can be taxing and demanding, so Holland’s admission isn’t that surprising.
Given the repertoire between Tom Holland and Zendaya, it’s not surprising Zendaya easily persuaded him to do Lip Sync Battle. At least he and Zendaya were able to share a big moment as friends. But this isn’t the first time the pressures of the iconic moment have become known.
Years after the performance went viral, the Lip Sync Battle crew and Tom Holland revealed the iconic performance almost took a different direction. Holland was close to performing Britney Spears’ “Oops… It Did Again!” with a red latex suit and everything. There was even different choreography for the Spears number if “Umbrella” didn’t get approved. Luckily, the Rihanna classic was approved, and an iconic television moment was born. So Holland’s reluctance to do it again is completely understandable.
Despite his resistance to doing another Lip Sync Battle performance, let’s hope it signaled Tom Holland can headline a Broadway musical or big-budget Hollywood musical. You never know, Holland could be another Hugh Jackman. It might be sometime before that happens as the actor has multiple projects lined up. Until that happens, moviegoers will see him as Peter Parker once again when Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17.