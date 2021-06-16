Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Reveals New Cast Member With Sweet Post

Shemar Moore is an illustrious TV actor, who has memorable roles in Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless and most recently S.W.A.T. on CBS. He’s now joined Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cast as he announced on Twitter. The official account for the movie reposted the photo to welcome the actor in a set photo where he stands next to James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell, who are reprising their roles from the first film.