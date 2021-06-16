Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Reveals New Cast Member With Sweet Post

The sequel to last year’s box office success Sonic The Hedgehog is currently in production and we’ve been starting to get some hints here and there about what’s to come in 2022. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will once again star Ben Schwartz as the blue video game icon, James Marsden, Jim Carrey and some new faces, which have just been welcomed by the production.
The movie reportedly wrapped principal photography in Vancouver, Canada last month, but as it gears up for release next year, we’ve learned of a new cast member who has joined the cast. Check out Shemar Moore’s welcome to the cast:
Shemar Moore is an illustrious TV actor, who has memorable roles in Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless and most recently S.W.A.T. on CBS. He’s now joined Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cast as he announced on Twitter. The official account for the movie reposted the photo to welcome the actor in a set photo where he stands next to James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell, who are reprising their roles from the first film.
At this point, we do not know who Shemar Moore is playing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but it’s great to see a fresh face on the set of the action comedy. It looks like it was all smiles on the video game-inspired sequel and we’ll be excited to see what Moore brings to the movie.
The production has had a speedy turnaround following the commercial success of Sonic the Hedgehog in February 2020, just ahead of theater closures a month later. The Paramount movie made $319 million worldwide against a $85 million budget, and received overall positive reviews from audiences.
Along with giving the nostalgic character the big-screen treatment, it made for Jim Carrey’s comeback into the comedy genre with his role as Dr. Robotnik. On the set of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey gave one crew member a brand new $40,000 Chevy Blazer as a lottery prize to thank them for their hard work.
At the end of the first film, Dr. Robotnik found himself hanging out in another dimension and Sonic’s best friend Miles “Tails” Prower was introduced during the mid-credits sequence. We’ll have to wait and see how things shake out, but the production is set for a release next spring on April 8, 2022. It will have some major competition during its opening weekend in the form of the Brad Pitt-led action film Bullet Train.
Until then, Sonic the Hedgehog is available to stream on Paramount+ and you can check out what movies are coming this summer (video game adaptations included) with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.