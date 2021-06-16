news

Jackass 4 Director’s Legal Case Against Bam Margera Has Taken A Serious Step Forward

Bam Margera standing under a skylight

Former Jackass collaborators Bam Margera and director Jeff Tremaine have been embroiled in a feud surrounding the production of Jackass 4 for some time now. This lingering matter had grown to the point where Tremaine filed for a restraining order against Margera, after kicking him off of the third cinematic sequel in the MTV franchise. Now things have taken a serious step forward, as Jeff Tremaine’s request has been granted, and for some pretty upsetting reasons.

Per reporting from People, after the publication had secured documents outlining this Jackass 4 legal drama, Bam Margera is officially required to stay away from Tremaine for a period of three years. This restraining order also pertains to Tremaine’s wife and two children, as Margera reportedly sent death threats via text message to the Jackass director and his family. Fearing for his family’s life and safety, legal measures were taken, and ultimately secured, to keep Bam Margera away from the Tremaine family.

While we didn’t previously know the circumstances that spurred on Jeff Tremaine’s decision to file for a restraining order, reading some of the particulars from Bam Margera’s threats clear that question up immediately. In one instance, Margera even claimed that he was a wizard who could conjure lightning at will. Even in the seemingly wild world of Jackass, there’s are lines that exist that shouldn’t be crossed; and this is most certainly one of them.

Previously, Margera’s participation in Jackass 4 was a question waiting for an answer. And according to Bam Margera’s own accounts, that process led to a year and a half of uncertainty, resulting in what he claimed to be “a way where everyone wins in the end.” But upon failing to maintain sobriety, as stipulated in his Jackass 4 contract, Margera was kicked off the project, which led to the threats recounted above.

Despite the unpleasant revelations of this latest chapter in Jackass 4’s production, the film looks to still be on track with its filming. As hospitalizations have already taken place during the production of what looks to be Johnny Knoxville’s final ride in the saga, there’s still somewhat of a sense of normalcy at play. It’s still upsetting to see Bam Margera on the outs with his Jackass family, but now the world knows more about how and why things got to the point they currently stand at.

Jackass 4 is preparing to smash into theaters on October 22nd, with some pretty extreme stunts already being discussed. But you can grab some action in the meantime, thanks to the 2021 release schedule available to help you find the next thrill at a theater near you. We can’t guarantee that another movie in 2021 will attempt a paralysis themed stunt, but you never know what’s waiting around the corner.

Up Next

Jackass’ Bam Margera Drops F-Bombs Over Being Excluded From Jackass 4
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Upcoming UK Movie Release Dates: When All The New Movies Are Coming To Theaters news 2w Upcoming UK Movie Release Dates: When All The New Movies Are Coming To Theaters Philip Sledge
Jackass 4's Steve-O And More Bluntly Talk Why They Thought Making The New Movie Was A Bad Idea news 3w Jackass 4's Steve-O And More Bluntly Talk Why They Thought Making The New Movie Was A Bad Idea Adreon Patterson
Jackass 4: As Feud With Bam Margera Continues, Director Takes Legal Action news 3w Jackass 4: As Feud With Bam Margera Continues, Director Takes Legal Action Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

The Woman In The Window May 14, 2021 The Woman In The Window Rating TBD
Falling Feb 5, 2021 Falling Rating TBD
The White Tiger Jan 22, 2021 The White Tiger Rating TBD
Luca Jun 18, 2021 Luca Rating TBD
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
The Fast And Furious Cast Agrees On Who Deserves The Next Spinoff, And I’m In TBD The Fast And Furious Cast Agrees On Who Deserves The Next Spinoff, And I’m In Rating TBD
The Most Important Aspects Of Storytelling, According To Disney+ Launchpad Directors TBD The Most Important Aspects Of Storytelling, According To Disney+ Launchpad Directors Rating TBD
Yes, Sony Is Still Trolling Us Over Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Trailer TBD Yes, Sony Is Still Trolling Us Over Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Trailer Rating TBD
Disney's CEO Has Some Blunt Thoughts For Fans Who Want A Cheaper, Ad-Supported Disney+ Option TBD Disney's CEO Has Some Blunt Thoughts For Fans Who Want A Cheaper, Ad-Supported Disney+ Option Rating TBD
Adapting Stephen King's Christine: Is John Carpenter's 1983 Classic Still Revving Its Engine? TBD Adapting Stephen King's Christine: Is John Carpenter's 1983 Classic Still Revving Its Engine? Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information