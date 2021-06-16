Jackass 4 Director’s Legal Case Against Bam Margera Has Taken A Serious Step Forward

Despite the unpleasant revelations of this latest chapter in Jackass 4’s production, the film looks to still be on track with its filming. As hospitalizations have already taken place during the production of what looks to be Johnny Knoxville’s final ride in the saga, there’s still somewhat of a sense of normalcy at play. It’s still upsetting to see Bam Margera on the outs with his Jackass family, but now the world knows more about how and why things got to the point they currently stand at.