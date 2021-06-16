Val Kilmer Reflects On Batman Forever As Release The Schumacher Cut Trends

Following Michael Keaton’s exit from the Batman film series after doing 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, Val Kilmer, well known from movies like Top Gun and Tombstone, stepped in to don the cape and cowl. His tenure as Bruce Wayne ended up being a one-and-done affair, with George Clooney succeeding him in Batman & Robin (and has been apologizing for the 1997 movie ever since). Last year, Kilmer said that the reason he didn’t play Batman a second time was due to both scheduling issues and growing bored with the role, but evidently he still holds a soft spot for Gotham City’s Dark Knight if he’s eager to learn new things about the character.