John Boyega Offers A+ Choice For Actors To Play Black Superman Calvin Ellis

When it comes to diverse representation in Hollywood, while there’s a sharper focus on it as of late, the industry is still heavily skewed for white male roles. Earlier this year, it was announced that Warner Bros is developing a Superman project with Black Panther comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates opening the door for our first Black Superman, Calvin Ellis. Star Wars’ John Boyega has some great ideas for who should fill the role.
John Boyega is an awesome pick right there for Calvin Ellis. But while speaking in The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable, the 29-year-old actor threw out two inspired names who he’d like to see take on the Kryptonian. In Boyega’s words:
I want brother Regé as Superman. Or Jonathan [Majors]. I want one of you guys to just go in there and fly. Just someone with knotted hair, fly.
So we have Regé, as in Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton, and Jonathan Majors of HBO’s recent hit Lovecraft Country. He was in the same virtual interview as them both when he made the comments, but they are truly awesome picks for Calvin Ellis. Let’s break that down for a moment:
Regé-Jean Page As Superman
It’s been a huge moment for Regé-Jean Page right now coming off the heat of this holiday season’s big hit Bridgerton. Since he played his role as the Duke, the actor has gone on to be cast alongside Avengers’ Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie. Given the actor’s status, it seems only a matter of time until Page takes on some sort of comic book role. It isn’t tough to wrap our heads around him taking on Calvin Ellis and his Bridgerton fans will follow him anywhere.
Jonathan Majors As Superman
John Boyega's other idea is Jonathan Majors, who has also been having a huge year in between his memorable roles in Lovecraft Country, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and his upcoming villain role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Majors has already found his way into the comic book world by way of the MCU, but we’d take him in the DCEU as well as Calvin Harris. I’d argue Majors is actually the better pick for Calvin Ellis of the two – but, I burn for you too, Regé!
It’s a fun conversation to be had prior to audiences potentially getting the first Black Superman sometime in the future. J.J. Abrams is producing the project Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the screenplay for. And it’s still unclear if Henry Cavill’s Superman will be reprising his role, but since Calvin Ellis is from another side of the multiverse, there is room for both Supermans on the big screen.
Aside from these ideas, Michael B. Jordan has often been in the mix regarding the role, and The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper has also been in the rumor mill as well. Do you agree with John Boyega? Who would you like to see take on Calvin Ellis? Vote in our poll below.