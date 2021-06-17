Dang, Apparently Adding Back Fireworks Made A Huge Difference In The Number Of People Who Wanted To Go To Disney World

A trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World just isn't the same without fireworks. It's the perfect way to cap off a fun day at the parks, with lights and music serving as a final celebration of a day well spent. It's one of the things that's been missing from Disney Parks since they reopened, but things are truly getting back to normal very soon as Disney announced that fireworks shows are returning to parks on both coasts at the beginning of July. This was sure to make a lot of people very happy, and they've shown that happiness by booking Magic Kingdom for the first few days of July.