Dang, Apparently Adding Back Fireworks Made A Huge Difference In The Number Of People Who Wanted To Go To Disney World

A trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World just isn't the same without fireworks. It's the perfect way to cap off a fun day at the parks, with lights and music serving as a final celebration of a day well spent. It's one of the things that's been missing from Disney Parks since they reopened, but things are truly getting back to normal very soon as Disney announced that fireworks shows are returning to parks on both coasts at the beginning of July. This was sure to make a lot of people very happy, and they've shown that happiness by booking Magic Kingdom for the first few days of July.
Disney announced the return of fireworks to both Magic Kingdom and Epcot on July 1. And shortly after the announcement, reservations at the parks increased, making it a bit tougher to get into Magic Kingdom. Yesterday, according to WDWNT, Disney refreshed reservations, making more reservations at the parks available in July, but now, just a day later, Magic Kingdom is once again sold out for the first seven days of July for general ticket holders and those staying in Disney resorts. Annual Pass reservations are booked at Magic Kingdom for the first five days of July.
So if you were looking to be one of the first to see the Happily Ever After show when it returns, you'll have to wait. On the plus side, reservations for EPCOT are still available for those days, except for July 4, so you can take in the EPCOT Forever fireworks show there instead if you're so inclined. Although with Magic Kingdom sold out, expect Epcot reservations to start to become scarce quickly.
If you're currently without a reservation for Magic Kingdom in early July and you want one, it's worth continuing to check to see if some become available. Disney routinely reallocates reservations and with capacity steadily on the increase, it's possible we could see more reservations get added to the calendar in the next couple of weeks. Once the initial rush of guests wanting to be the first back in the parks for the fireworks subsides, reservations should be a bit easier.
We're also still waiting to see what happens with Fantasmic!, the nighttime spectacular that normally takes place at Disney's Hollywood Studios. With fireworks coming back it feels like it's only a matter of time before shows like Fantasmic!, parades and other events that have been on hold return as well. When that happens it will help spread out the guests to the different parks, making getting into any one of them a little easier.
With the announcement that fireworks are coming back to Magic Kingdom, expect to hear about fireworks being added to the after hours Halloween event starting in August, as well as new plans for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary. If fireworks are fair game in July, anything is possible going forward.