Upcoming Jon M. Chu Movies: What's Ahead For The In The Heights Director

In The Heights premiered on HBO Max and in theaters on June 11, 2021. Since its release, the film has gained praise and criticism from both film critics and audiences. Now that the general public can watch In The Heights streaming, many fans of the film want to know what Jon M. Chu movies are next for the director. Chu has a lot of exciting projects in the works, including Wicked and the Crazy Rich Asians sequels.

Jon M. Chu will be very busy in the next couple of years, taking on many more projects with the same level of expectation, anticipation, and hope as In the Heights. Wicked alone puts a lot of pressure on Chu, as it's the favorite musical of many, and then he has the added pressure to please the fans of the original Crazy Rich Asians movie. Let’s explore the upcoming Jon M. Chu movies and TV shows.