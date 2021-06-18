news

Looks Like Aquaman 2 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Enjoying Teasing His Return As Black Manta

Yahya Abdul-Mateen Black Manta in Aquaman
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set for a 2022 release, and director James Wan has revealed its official title for the sequel that Jason Momoa may have helped write. Aquaman 2 is adding another Game of Thrones star to the mix, and returning stars like Amber Heard are getting ripped for their roles. Aquaman had an excellent villain, and there’s more Black Manta on the way since he’s getting ready for the sequel. Aquaman 2 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is enjoying teasing his return as Black Manta.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played Black Manta in the first Aquaman, is excited about the sequel and is enjoying teasing the villain’s return. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has posted a picture of himself on Instagram indicating that he is working on the Aquaman sequel in the coolest, most relaxed way possible. Here is Yahya’s post on Instagram:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is hard at work for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and is clearly excited about the return of Black Manta and he’s showing it by revealing how he is preparing in the early stages of production. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is lounging, reading a giant script while talking on the phone, presumably about Aquaman 2, which is the ideal way to work from home. The caption is simply “Aquaman with a peace sign which probably is indicating production is about to start ramping up.

Since the release of the first film, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been excited about an Aquaman sequel, now production on Aquaman 2 is getting underway, and that enthusiasm is still there. The Emmy winning actor has been preparing for a while in some fun ways, like getting his “waves” right in anticipation of the sequel. Black Manta was one of the best parts of the first Aquaman, and the sequel looks like the character will be back and badder than ever. And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II seemingly cant wait.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also set to team up with Dwayne Johnson in a new action movie, so Aquaman’s main villain and a new force in the DC movie universe in Johnson's Black Adam will be meeting up soon outside the DCEU. He'll also be starring in The Matrix 4, which is slated for a December release, adding another major franchise to the actor’s resume with Cristina Ricci. After a fantastic performance as Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II seems to keep stacking big project after big project. And it seems the actor isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Fans of the first Aquaman can’t wait for the sequel, and any news regarding it ups the levels of excitement and anticipation. It is going to be interesting to see if Aquaman 2 can build on the foundations of the first film, and judging from what has been revealed, that seems like that’s what director James Wan and Jason Momoa are aiming for.

