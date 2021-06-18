Looks Like Aquaman 2 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Enjoying Teasing His Return As Black Manta

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set for a 2022 release, and director James Wan has revealed its official title for the sequel that Jason Momoa may have helped write. Aquaman 2 is adding another Game of Thrones star to the mix, and returning stars like Amber Heard are getting ripped for their roles. Aquaman had an excellent villain, and there’s more Black Manta on the way since he’s getting ready for the sequel. Aquaman 2 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is enjoying teasing his return as Black Manta.