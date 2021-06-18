Amidst Controversy, Billie Eilish Talks Internet Hate And How It’s Tied With Fandom In Candid New Interview

Billie Eilish has long been an advocate of being close and personal with her fans, often stopping to talk with them on tour or going on Instagram Live to answer their questions and video chat with them one on one. These days, the singer is the biggest 19-year-old on the planet, and she recognizes she can no longer share everything. There’s also a larger microscope being placed on her as a whole, and anything she does and says could be recorded, kept and published, such as these video clips.