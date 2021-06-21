Shazam 2 Director Unveils New Costumes For Zachary Levi’s Hero And The Marvel Family

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (or Shazam 2) has kicked off production under the watchful eye of director David F. Sandberg. So far, specific plot details are mostly being kept under wraps, but the filmmaker has shared a few teases with fans. Recently, he shared a cool video that teased the new costume Zachary Levi will be sporting in the DC sequel. And now, Sandberg has gone ahead and unveiled not only Levi’s new costume but those of the entire Marvel family as well!
David F. Sandberg is well aware that things can leak ahead of official announcements or reveals. Believe it or not, images of Zachary Levi’s new costume actually made their way to the internet a few weeks ago. The idea of leaks is apparently what led Sandberg to take the initiative and drop the official looks for the entire Marvel family in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Check out the awesome new outfits and the returning cast in the Twitter post down below:
The Marvel family’s outfits from the original Shazam! movie were cool enough, but these seem a bit more refined and sleeker. Despite this, the colors continue to pop, and the suits are still more than comic book-accurate. All in all, David F. Sandberg and his team found a great way to update the costumes for Fury of the Gods. Even if Zachary Levi can’t help but make jokes about the fact that the new suit still doesn’t allow him to use the bathroom that easily.
One thing fans might notice is that Mary Marvel is no longer played by Michelle Borth. Instead, Grace Fulton, who played Mary in her non-powered form, has now been upgraded to the superhero role. However, David F. Sandberg noted that there’s still one key way he’s distinguished her superhero form from her civilian counterpart:
I mean… you really can’t argue with the Wonder Woman logic, there. Not many people seem to realize that she and Diana Prince are one in the same. So this should indeed work when it comes to Mary Marvel.
When fans see the Marvel Family in action again, they won’t be facing off with Mark Strong’s Doctor Sivana. Instead, it would appear they’re going to be going toe to toe with Helen Mirren’s Hespera and Lucy Liu’s Kalypso, both daughters of the Greek god Atlas. So it pretty much goes without saying that our heroes are going to need those new duds as they do battle.
These photos are more than enough to get fans hyped up for what’s to come in the next chapter of the Shazam! saga. It’s going to be fun to see the entire family back together and fighting the good fight on the big screen.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on June 2, 2023.