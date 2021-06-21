news

Why Justice League Fans Are Upset About ‘Slight’ They Feel Warner Bros. Made To Ben Affleck And Henry Cavill

Superman and Batman
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

Warner Bros. has a long history of production with the DC Comics superheroes. After starting with on-screen interpretations of Superman and Batman, DC and WB are now at a point where they have visual representation of a wide range of heroes and villains, including Aquaman (Jason Moma), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and multiple Jokers. The studio appears to want to honor its DC legacy with a gigantic display on the side of its new Studio Tour Building in Burbank, California. But it’s the selection of heroes that the studio has chosen that has some Justice League fans upset.

WB Photo

The photo of the new building was captured by L.A. reporter Erick Weber, who shared it on his Twitter feed with the knowledge that the Harry Potter star trio was joining the DC legends. That includes Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman. But because WB chose to include Michael Keaton’s Batman and Christopher Reeve’s Superman, fans of Zack Snyder’s DC choices, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, saw it as a slight.

This led to online complaints about Warner Bros. actively trying to erase Cavill and Affleck from existence, as if they were Marty McFly’s siblings in a Back to the Future photograph:

This likely isn’t the case. As mentioned above, Warner Bros. has a rich history with the DC characters, and they’re paying tribute to the actors who helped blaze a trail by carrying film franchises in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Without Christopher Reeve and Michael Keaton, DC might not even be where it is today. But Snyder fans didn’t quite see it that way.

And still others took the side of lament, feeling bad for the movies that Zack Snyder will never get a chance to see, merely because Warner Bros. has chosen to go in a different direction than the one that Snyder teased at the end of his Justice League, now streaming on HBO Max.

The SnyderVerse will always go down in the minds of several DC fans as the “What could have been?” if just a few more things broke Snyder’s way. Mainstream fans didn’t love his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice when it was in theaters, but almost everyone concedes that the Ultimate Edition of that movie is superior, and probably deserved a theatrical release. Then there was the debacle on the set of Snyder’s Justice League (which I actually document in a book titled Release the Snyder Cut), and while Snyder got to deliver his ultimate vision, it might be as far as Henry Cavill gets to go.

Ben Affleck, on the other hand, is expected to play Bruce Wayne at least one more time, appearing in The Flash alongside Ezra Miller. That movie just teased Keaton’s return, which is yet another reason for WB to feature the actor on the side of its building. But the SnyderVerse thrives on conflict, and this is today’s controversy.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

Friends Reunion: The Heartbreaking Reason Why Gunther Actor Didn't Appear In Person television 41m Friends Reunion: The Heartbreaking Reason Why Gunther Actor Didn't Appear In Person Megan Behnke
The Suicide Squad Actor Shares What It Was Like To Be One Of The First People To See James Gunn's Movie news 6h The Suicide Squad Actor Shares What It Was Like To Be One Of The First People To See James Gunn's Movie Jamil David
Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Returns In New Set Photos From Ezra Miller's The Flash news 20h Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Returns In New Set Photos From Ezra Miller's The Flash Erik Swann

Trending Movies

The Protégé Aug 20, 2021 The Protégé Rating TBD
Stillwater Jul 30, 2021 Stillwater Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 6
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Ordinary People Sep 19, 1980 Ordinary People Rating TBD
A Fish Called Wanda Jul 15, 1988 A Fish Called Wanda Rating TBD
The Big Green Sep 29, 1995 The Big Green Rating TBD
Private Parts Mar 7, 1997 Private Parts Rating TBD
Mystery, Alaska Oct 1, 1999 Mystery, Alaska Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information