The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco And SNL's Pete Davidson Are Teaming Up For A Wild Rom-Com

Kaley Cuoco of The Big Bang Theory fame and Pete Davidson from Saturday Night Live are reportedly negotiating to star in the romantic comedy Meet Cute, according to Deadline. Meet Cute will be directed by Alex Lehmann (Paddleton) with a script by Noga Pnueli. The title doesn’t sound super groundbreaking, but the film is described as a “wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy,” so maybe it’s a red herring. It wouldn’t be the first time a crazy film has had a normal name (I'm looking at Tenet, Christopher Nolan). Meet Cute will revolve around the idea that you can go back in time and alter your significant other’s future. We as audience members know that time travel can only lead to trouble, but it sure is fun to watch movie characters try it out.