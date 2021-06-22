Johnny Depp's Pirates Of The Caribbean Co-Star Defends Actor Amidst Lawsuits With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has spent more of the last few months in court than he has on the set of films. Between a libel case against a UK paper, which was not found in his favor, and an ongoing defamation case, and more, against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp likely knows a lot more about the legal world than he did. And he's not the only Pirates of the Caribbean cast member to have legal dealings in recent years. Greg Ellis, who appeared as British Officer Groves in the Disney franchise, has had his own issues to deal with in family court, and it appears the two actors are supporting each other through their situations.