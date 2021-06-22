Samuel L. Jackson Has A Message For The Fans After The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Hits #1

It’s as if the selection of Britney Spears’ watershed pop hit “Baby One More Time”gave the world a sign when it was included in the trailer for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Though the song may be absent from the film itself, it’s still a part of its cultural identity, as well as a fitting punchline to how the Ryan Reynolds/Salma Hayek film hit #1 at the domestic box office this past weekend. But leave it to co-star Samuel L. Jackson to deliver a very on-brand message to the fans, as he donned a special t-shirt and made a very thankful statement on social media.
Through his official Instagram presence, Jackson slipped on a shirt with none other than The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard character Darius Kincaid on the front. Keeping up with his habit of sharing threads that feature many of his past roles, this round of promotion was rather special. Accompanying that impressive tee was the congratulatory caption you can read below, alongside this nifty clothing choice:
Celebrating the success of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard while on the set of the Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, Samuel L. Jackson had the right idea sharing a rather sharp looking Darius shirt with the world. It’s also a nice throwback to the hit that started it all, as it looks like this variant of Mr. Kincaid was designed after his appearance in The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Though now it’s going to be hard not to imagine what this franchise would look like in an animated format.
While The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard didn’t score as decisive a victory as its predecessor, considering the conditions of the theatrical market at this time, it still feels like a solid win. Of course, we’ll probably have to wait a little longer for any sort of announcement of a second sequel as, again, current events put the world in an interesting position. Also, should that day come, Samuel L. Jackson will obviously need some time to find the right shirt for the occasion.
At the moment, this number 1 status for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is something to share with the fans who made it possible. The next couple of weeks will provide quite a bit of competition for the Lionsgate franchise, and there’s no telling where the road will end. But as long as Samuel L. Jackson and his co-stars are smiling, it feels like a good idea to enjoy that same happiness, in hopes that Michael Bryce and the Kincaids will grace the screen, at the very least, one more time.
If you haven’t enjoyed The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard just yet, a theater near you will be the key to getting in on the action. And don’t forget to browse through 2021’s movie schedule, if you’re looking to find out what other sorts of adrenaline and/or laugh fueled antics are on the way. You never know where Samuel L. Jackson will be likely to pop up next.