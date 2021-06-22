Samuel L. Jackson Has A Message For The Fans After The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Hits #1

Celebrating the success of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard while on the set of the Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, Samuel L. Jackson had the right idea sharing a rather sharp looking Darius shirt with the world. It’s also a nice throwback to the hit that started it all, as it looks like this variant of Mr. Kincaid was designed after his appearance in The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Though now it’s going to be hard not to imagine what this franchise would look like in an animated format.