news

The Idea For The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Came Together Long Before The First Movie Even Opened

Usually the sequel machine runs on three different speeds: clockwork, moderate and prolonged development. If you’re going to propose a follow-up to a surprise hit like The Hitman’s Bodyguard, you usually want to be running in that quickest setting so you can strike while the iron is hot. But director Patrick Hughes ran a bit faster when it came to developing The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, as he was already pulling together things he wanted to see while he was in the editing bay for the Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson sleeper success.

When it came time to sit down and speak to Patrick Hughes during the press day for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, I was excited to dig into just what sort of bar that Hughes and his team had set for this second shot of adventure. Even in the speediest of circumstances, it feels like movies such as these don’t always come together as quickly as you’d want them to. But inspiration ran strong with Patrick Hughes in the editing room on The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which lead to this tale of early sequel development:

I already had the sequel in my back pocket. I had a four page outline that I’d sort of cooked up inadvertently. Because when I was editing the first film, I couldn’t help but wonder what would happen to Michael Bryce. You sit with these characters for months … usually in editing, it’s like eight months. So it’s longer than the shoot, longer than production. And to me, it felt like he’d be in therapy, 100%. Anyone that’s had to survive a road trip with Darius Kincaid should be in therapy.

An idea as simple as Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Bryce needing therapy, and a special list of tortures that Patrick Hughes wanted to visit upon him, was all that The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard needed to start up. Though that was only the beginning, as any good sequel not only needs a first step into the future of its characters, it also needs a proper framing to progress those same figures in another round of growth and ammo-pumping action. Which is why Salma Hayek’s Sonia Kincaid became a prominent figure in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Sofia was a comedic supporting presence who helped push along the road trip that Michael Bryce and her husband, Samuel L. Jackson’s Darius Kincaid, happened to be on. Another round of such mayhem couldn’t just be a repeat with those two characters, and with Salma Hayek’s comedy skills always sharpened for fun, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard found an easy way to branch out into the future. Here again is Patrick Hughes, explaining how Hayek’s Sonia was important to the sequel’s development:

They had a really interesting dynamic, the disapproving father figure that was Sam Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, who’s essentially a man child that’s got validation issues. That was sort of like an interesting family dynamic, and then for the sequel I was just like, ‘We’ve got to put Salma in to lay down the conflict. How do we make Ryan suffer more? It’s one thing to survive a road trip with Samuel L. Jackson. What if we add Salma Hayek into the fray?’ And now there’s a mother figure. So we have a mother figure, a father figure, and a man child; and to me that’s comedy gold.

All of the strategy that went into the development of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard seems to have worked. With the sequel opening in a first place finish its first weekend, even a relatively calmer box office market in a post-pandemic market couldn’t stop this fresh hell from taking over. It may be too early to announce any plans for another day in the life of the Kincaid family, but that hasn’t stopped Patrick Hughes from hatching yet another idea that he’s naturally cagey about sharing.

We’ll just have to wait on details to the future of Michael Bryce for now. But that shouldn’t keep you from seeing The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, as it’s currently in theaters and has plenty of Ryan Reynolds tortures for you to see. That is, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Up Next

Of Course The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Was Influenced By The Classic Era Of James Bond
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Ryan Reynolds' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Takes Down A Quiet Place Part II With A Mediocre Box Office Start news 3d Ryan Reynolds' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Takes Down A Quiet Place Part II With A Mediocre Box Office Start Eric Eisenberg
Ryan Reynolds’ Hilarious Reaction To Being Told He’ll Get ‘Shot, Stabbed, Drugged, Drowned’ In The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard news 5d Ryan Reynolds’ Hilarious Reaction To Being Told He’ll Get ‘Shot, Stabbed, Drugged, Drowned’ In The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Mike Reyes
Jason Momoa, Ming-Na Wen And More Celebrate After Landing Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame television 5d Jason Momoa, Ming-Na Wen And More Celebrate After Landing Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Adreon Patterson

Trending Movies

Zola Jun 30, 2021 Zola Rating TBD
Those Who Wish Me Dead May 14, 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead 4
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Mar 4, 2021 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Rating TBD
Outside The Wire Jan 15, 2021 Outside The Wire 7
The Boss Baby: Family Business Jul 1, 2021 The Boss Baby: Family Business Rating TBD
After Passing On Manifest Season 4, Netflix Orders Two Seasons Of Dating Show Where People Dress Like Animals TBD After Passing On Manifest Season 4, Netflix Orders Two Seasons Of Dating Show Where People Dress Like Animals Rating TBD
Arrow Star Stephen Amell Was Reportedly Kicked Off A Flight After Allegedly Screaming At His Wife TBD Arrow Star Stephen Amell Was Reportedly Kicked Off A Flight After Allegedly Screaming At His Wife Rating TBD
Ahead Of Conservatorship Court Date, Britney Spears Ain't Stopping, Will Keep On Dancing Till The World Ends TBD Ahead Of Conservatorship Court Date, Britney Spears Ain't Stopping, Will Keep On Dancing Till The World Ends Rating TBD
Adapting Stephen King's Children Of The Corn: Reflecting On He Who Walks Behind The Rows In The 1984 Movie TBD Adapting Stephen King's Children Of The Corn: Reflecting On He Who Walks Behind The Rows In The 1984 Movie Rating TBD
Why Kaley Cuoco Thinks Making The Flight Attendant Season 2 Will Be Harder Than Season 1 TBD Why Kaley Cuoco Thinks Making The Flight Attendant Season 2 Will Be Harder Than Season 1 Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information