Jennifer Aniston Touches On Brad Pitt After Their Fast Times Reunion Went Viral

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005 in a tabloid-filled relationship. The couple shared the screen back in 2001 for the Friends episode “The One With The Rumor.” Aniston is also apparently friends with her other ex husband, Justin Theroux, who she married in 2015 and split from two years later. The pair reportedly still FaceTime despite their breakup. The moral of the story is Jennifer Aniston has cracked the code on how to stay friends with a former significant other.