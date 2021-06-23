Jennifer Aniston Touches On Brad Pitt After Their Fast Times Reunion Went Viral

I know it’s 2021, but based on the news cycle lately, it feels an awful lot like we’re in 2002. Britney Spears is all over the news this week, we’ve been talking about the reunion of Bennifer and catching back up with the cast of Friends in light of the recent HBO Max reunion. And because of that, Jennifer Aniston has finally shared her thoughts on that steamy Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read she did with Brad Pitt that went wildly viral.
Back in September 2020, a host of actors, including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf and Morgan Freeman, read segments from the 1982 teen movie from their homes to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Everyone got talking about it the most due to exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reading the parts of Brad and Linda together. Howard Stern recently asked Aniston the question that was all on our minds: was it awkward? In her words:
It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak. There's no oddness at all except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be. We had fun, and it was for a great cause, [Sean Penn's community relief nonprofit] CORE.
Whew! Many of us know the feeling of impromptu ex reunions, and thankfully Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s don’t need to be. While speaking on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show (via People), the actress shared that she is on good terms with her ex husband, sharing that they are even friends. Any awkwardness we felt while watching the Fast Times reading was all us, it seems.
The former couple shared the hour-long virtual reading, with Brad Pitt specifically calling to “Aniston” to give her a hello in the video chat also featuring John Legend and Henry Golding. They adorably called each other by their last names before Brad Pitt asked how she was doing and she replied with “Good, honey, how are you doing?” Yep, that was the moment everyone freaked. Check out the reading below:
But the best part happens around 37 minutes into the reading when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reenact the famous dream sequence from the movie. It has Aniston say “Hi, Brad, you always knew how cute I always thought you were” before calling the character (also named Brad) “sexy.” The moment sent Jimmy Kimmel laughing and Morgan Freeman saying “Lord have mercy” amidst narrating the NSFW sequence.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005 in a tabloid-filled relationship. The couple shared the screen back in 2001 for the Friends episode “The One With The Rumor.” Aniston is also apparently friends with her other ex husband, Justin Theroux, who she married in 2015 and split from two years later. The pair reportedly still FaceTime despite their breakup. The moral of the story is Jennifer Aniston has cracked the code on how to stay friends with a former significant other.