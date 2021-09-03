Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Reveals How She Got Into Superhero Shape Opposite Chris Hemsworth

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After a long wait, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing. Both Black Widow and Shang-Chi have arrived in theaters, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. This definitely includes Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. And Portman recently revealed how she got into superhero shape opposite Chris Hemsworth.

While Natalie Portman starred in the first two Thor movies, she was noticeably absent from Phase Three of the MCU. But that’ll change with Love and Thunder, especially because Jane will transform into Mighty Thor throughout the course of its mysterious runtime. The Oscar-winning actress got ripped as a result, recently speaking about this process:

It was really fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven’t ever done before. Of course, I’ve never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Natalie Portman logged the hours to get jacked ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder. And those efforts seem to have worked out, as set photos revealing her giant arms quickly broke the internet. We’ll just have to wait and see how Jane gets in on the Marvel action in the upcoming blockbuster.

Natalie Portman’s comments to Vanity Fair help to show how much work goes into each installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because on top of filming long hours and going through wild stunt work, actors are often required to train before and during filming in order to look superhero fit. And with Jane becoming Mighty Thor, it sounds like Portman’s return to the MCU was quite different from her previous appearances.

Marvel fans can re-watch Natalie Portman's time in the MCU (so far) on Disney+.

Later in her same interview, Natalie Portman went on to explain how physical training informed her performance in Thor: Love and Thunder. While being careful to keep Taika Waititi’s movie under wraps, the Black Swan actress said:

It definitely helps you get into character, and it’s definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life

It looks like her fitness journey definitely resulted in Natalie Portman feeling different on Thor: Love and Thunder. Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson has similarly spoken about how feeling strong helps her transform into the mega powerful Carol Danvers. Clearly we’re going to be treated to a very different Jane Foster this time around.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.