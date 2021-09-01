Kat Dennings On How She Feels About Natalie Portman In Thor: Love And Thunder And Whether Jane Misses Darcy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, with characters returning after years away. Thor actors Kat Dennings and Natalie Portman certainly know this, as they were noticeably absent in Phase Three ahead of their returns in WandaVision and Thor: Love and Thunder respectively. And now Dennings has spoken about how she feels about her co-star’s Thor return, and whether Jane misses Darcy.

In the first Thor movie we met Kat Dennings and Natalie Portman’s characters, with the duo also appearing in the first sequel. But while Darcy returned in WandaVision, she’s not expected to star in Thor: Love and Thunder. Portman’s Jane will become Mighty Thor throughout the course of Taika Waititi’s sequel, and Dennings reacted to this news saying:

I thought it was genius. The most genius thing I’ve ever heard. It’s so brilliant. She’s a rockstar actor she can do anything. So I’m just so excited. As a fan, I’m just excited to watch it.

Same, though. While we won’t be seeing Darcy and Jane’s reunion in Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s no sore feelings for Kate Dennings. Instead, she’s eager to see Natalie Portman finally get superpowers of her own and get in on the action as Mighty Thor.

Kat Dennings’ comments to ET Online show how even the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are ultimately big fans. And since she's a personal friend of Natalie Portman, the Two Broke Girls alum has even more interest in seeing Mighty Thor come to life. Although comic book fans know that this transformation will likely come with some emotional material for Portman to grapple with.

Marvel fans can re-watch Kat Dennings and Natalie Portman in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Later in that same interview, Kat Dennings mused more about Darcy’s connection to Jane Foster. When asked if she thinks Jane misses her character, the WandaVision actress got honest. Namely about her not knowing much. As she put it,

I’d love to think so, I wish I knew more. I genuinely do. I’m also really curious for this stuff… they just don’t… you have to sign 75 NDAs and they still don’t tell you anything.

Solid point. While folks like Kevin Feige know the direction of the overall MCU, security on the shared universe is notoriously tight. As such, Kat Dennings isn’t privy to what’s happening in Thor: Love and Thunder. More specifically, what Darcy and Jane’s relationship might look like nowadays.

Regardless, it’s great to see the return of these Thor characters in Phase Four of the MCU. Because while we’re being introduced to a slew of new characters, some classic favorites are also returning. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out, and if Darcy and Jane ever appear together onscreen.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.