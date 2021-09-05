Jason Momoa Unveiled His New Aquaman 2 Costume, And It's Awesome

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Aquaman’s journey in the DC Extended Universe is far from over, as Jason Momoa is set to reprise his role as the titular hero and king of Atlantis in a sequel. The movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is mostly a mystery at this point, as the cast and crew aren’t sharing any plot details. Fans have, however, been treated to a number of behind-the-scenes teases, with this latest one arguably being the biggest one yet. Momoa just unveiled the new suit he’ll sport in the film, and it looks awesome!

James Wan’s Aquaman saw the hero sport a new suit of armor that more closely resembled his classic costume from the comics. While many were skeptical of the orange and green suit, the costume designers more than managed to pull it off. For The Lost Kingdom, the filmmaker seems to be applying a darker look to the costume, and Jason Momoa manages to pull it off well. Check out the actor’s Instagram post to view the OG suit and the new one down below:

You can’t help but love this new take on the Aquaman costume. It’s a fresh look and one that certainly adds a bit of an edge to an already intense character. Interestingly, Arthur Curry’s transition to a black suit is similar to that of Henry Cavill’s Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. You can watch that film on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.

It should also be noted that the hero’s new outfit is also closer to that of the villainous Black Manta, who will be returning for the new film. I wouldn’t expect that small detail to bring the two enemies any closer together. However, one would imagine that co-stars Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II enjoyed comparing each other’s suits. And with this new reveal, there’s a good chance Manta, Mera and other characters may be sporting new looks for the sequel as well.

It’s hard to say why Arthur Curry will be donning a dark costume this time around, though one could speculate that it means he’ll be doing some work that’s more covert. The idea of a hero getting a stealth suit of sorts isn’t that crazy at all. Many comic book fans likely remember that Chris Evans’ Captain America received one himself in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. And honestly, it still stands as arguably the best of Steve Rogers’ outfits.

If anything, Aquaman’s new duds tell us that he'll have to perform some heavy-duty heroics when he returns to the big screen. And I, for one, cannot wait to see what lies ahead for the DCEU hero.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 16, 2022.