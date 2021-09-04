Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Most Memorable Moment From Shooting The Blumhouse Sequel

It’s been more than 40 years since John Carpenter’s Halloween arrived and Michael Myers became a household name. In that time, Jamie Lee Curtis has gone on to become a screen legend. So returning to play Laurie Strode again in Blumhouse’s reboot of the franchise has led to many unforgettable moments for the actress -- including one from the set of Halloween Kills.

One of the cool things about David Gordon Green’s Halloween film series is that it feels like he and his team are drawing from the essence of the original movie. That’s meant doing some reconnecting with Laurie Strode and realistically examining what her life might be like today. It also means reincorporating some old motifs and characters. Jamie Lee Curtis told The Hollywood Reporter that one moment from making Halloween Kills stands out to her the most:

When I saw Kyle Richards and Nancy Stephens [from the original Halloween], I realized the passage of time and how long we’ve all been a part of this story. There was a moment where I ran into both of them early on. And it was very emotional because Kyle Richards was little Lindsey, a little girl I’m babysitting in [Halloween]. And she’s now a full-grown woman, living a very wonderful life. The passage of time was extraordinary. In this film, we are telling more of the story of Laurie Strode and Lindsay and Marion, Nancy’s character, and that we’re all survivors. And it was a great moment of survival and pride.

It sounds like reuniting with her Halloween castmates was a bit of a surreal moment for Curtis, and understandably so. The original film came out in 1978, and it changed the trajectory of her career. Since Laurie was one of a very few characters to make it out alive, there haven’t been too many opportunities for her to share the screen with her castmates again.

In Halloween Kills, Kyle Richards will reprise her role as Lindsay Wallace, one of the children Laurie babysat the night Michael Myers first came for her -- it’s her first appearance in the horror franchise since the original Halloween. While Nancy Stephens appeared in Halloween II and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, this is the first time her character, Marion Chambers, will appear in David Gordon Green’s Halloween franchise.

It’s not totally clear yet how prominently the returning cast members’ characters will feature in Halloween Kills. The film’s first trailer gave us a quick glimpse of Lindsay and Marion, both of whom seem to be fighting to stay alive as Michael Myers continues his reign of terror.

Because we don’t know their fates yet, it’s hard to say whether either actress will join Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Ends, the third installment of Green’s series. We do know it will be thrilling to see all three characters on screen again. Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15.