James Gunn Wished Idris Elba Happy Birthday With An A+ The Suicide Squad Set Photo

The most recent installment in the DC Extended Universe came over the summer with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. In addition to a handful of returning characters, the massive ensemble cast also included plenty of newcomers like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. And Gunn recently wished Elba Happy Birthday with an A+ set photo.

The talented Idris Elba celebrated his 49th birthday over the long weekend, with plenty of messages of love arriving online as a result. James Gunn got in on the fun, sharing a photo from the set of The Suicide Squad. Check out Elba below, rocking the uncomfortable wire gear required to make certain action sequences into a reality.

Celebrities: they’re just like us. Because while Idris Elba was a deadly killer in The Suicide Squad, making movies can sometimes be a bit goofy. But despite his deep squat and the wires, Elba still looks as poised as ever. No wonder he’s always rumored to be playing the next James Bond.

The above image comes to us from James Gunn’s personal Twitter account. In it we see Idris Elba on a set piece, completely surrounded by blue screens. This is presumably the sequence where Bloodsport is falling floor by floor as Jötunheim was destroyed around him. It’s a funny gag in the movie’s third act, which also allows Bloodsport to catch Peacemaker as he was going to kill Ratcatcher 2.

While the sequence of Bloodsport crashing through Jötunheim’s stories is a funny gag, it still seems like a massive undertaking for those involved in The Suicide Squad. Wire work, visual effects, and stunt teams were needed to pull it off. Although getting the above image of Idris Elba shared online for his birthday is a bonus.

It should be interesting to see if/when Bloodsport manages to return to the DCEU. While James Gunn recently denied rumors of a spinoff, the filmmaker does have ideas for future DC projects. Idris Elba gave a killer performance in his debut as the villain, and seemingly became the leader of Task Force X in the process. Let’s hope he returns to the big screen, possibly featuring a crossover with Superman or Will Smith’s Bloodsport. A guy can dream, can’t I?

