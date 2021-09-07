Watch Tyrese And Ludacris Bring Even More Jokes In F9 Director's Cut Clip

The Fast family returns in the latest adrenaline-charged installment with a never-before-seen Director’s Cut of F9. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing F9 on Digital September 7, 2021, featuring both the theatrical cut and extended Director’s Cut. Fast Saga fans whose favorite characters are Roman and Tej are in luck because the Director’s Cut has additional moments with these characters played by Tyrese and Ludacris.

Ludacris and Tyrese have always been two of my favorite members of The Fast Saga. Ludacris’s Tej being our tech genius and voice of reason while Tyrese’s Roman is often the comic relief and the realist stating “we’re going to die” are an unlikely pair of friends that work so well together. I couldn’t imagine the franchise without them. Check out the clip below from Justin Lin’s Director’s Cut where the two find a vault full of cash.

I just love these two together! Tyrese has a smile that lights up the room. It’s impossible to see that guy happy without getting excited along with him. Ludacris has the best comedic and dramatic timing and someone needs to cast this man in some more roles, stat. Additional footage is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to F9’s home release.

There’s so much more where that came from with Justin Lin back in the director’s chair (Lin also helmed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments of the series). The producer, co-writer, and director provides a feature commentary on both the theatrical and Director’s cuts. With the purchase of F9, fans will also get more than an hour of exclusive bonus content featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the gravity-defying stunts and nitro-charged cars, a gag reel, and even more justice for Han (played by Sung Kang).

Additional F9 bonus features on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital include F9: All In where the cast and crew provide an intimate look at how F9 propels this epic franchise to even greater heights, Practically Fast which goes behind the scenes with Justin Lin and his team as they shoot as many stuns as they can in-camera and practically, and so much more. Aspiring directors and film fans will enjoy A Day On Set with Justin Lin, a featurette following Lin for a day providing an inside look at the demanding job of a movie producer.

Shifting Priorities is a bonus feature that takes us through the evolution of the characters over 20+ years as well as the actors that portray them. Speaking of characters, F9 introduced fans to Dom’s brother Jakob, played by John Cena, and the home release includes a featurette titled John Cena: Supercar Superfan, as well. Cena is a real-life car expert and this content is a true fan’s look at some of the rarest and most expensive automobiles in the world.

The blockbuster film F9 has generated more than $600 million worldwide and now fans can own the global box-office phenomenon on Digital September 7, 2021, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 21, 2021, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Keep an eye on CinemaBlend’s 2021 DVD release calendar for when you can own all of your favorite films.