New DVD Releases 2021: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows

2020 was a wild year for theatrical releases that is going to take quite some time to fully recover from. One the one hand, the lack of theatrical releases last year means that all those delayed films will be delayed even further when it comes to their release on Blu-ray and DVD, which left 2020 a far different year than we expected.. However, with theaters closed, many films decided to go directly to video on demand platforms. Under the circumstances, this is great, as it gives people access to the same movies in the comfort of their own homes.

Exactly what the future has in store for home releases in 2021 is anybody's guess right now. But we'll keep things updated here with the news on the newest releases as they are announced.

January DVD And Blu-ray Releases

January is frequently a slow month for brand new movies in theaters but it's usually a big month for home releases as we see popular films from the late summer and early fall coming home. Unfortunately, because of the global pandemic, the theatrical release schedule wasn't everything we were hoping for, and that domino effect has continued to plague DVD releases. Having said that, there are still some interesting movies worthy of checking out that will arrive in January.

TV fans will have plenty o series to add to their collections, including Season 2 of Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone from CBS All Access, the final season of The 100, and the first season of the television adaptation of Snowpiercer. But it isn't all TV, there were some good movies that came out last year that may have flown under the radar due to everything that was going on, and might get a much better chance to be seen now, like Jungleland, with Charlin Hunnan, and Love and Monsters starring Dylan O'Brien. Checkout the full list of January releases below.

Week Of Tuesday January 5 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Love And Monsters (2020) Starring Dylan O'Brien (order it here)

12 Hour Shift (2021) (order it here)

Mystery Road, Series 2 (order it here)

The 100: The Seventh And Final Season (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday January 12 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Spell (2020) (order it here)

American Dream (order it here)

Jungleland (2020) - Starring Charlie Hunnan, Jack O'Connell (order it here)

Legacies: The Complete Second Season (order it here)

Lupin III: The First (order it here)

Manifest: The Complete Second Season (order it here)

Monsoon (2020) (order it here)

Skylines (order it here)

The Twilight Zone Season Two (2020) (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday January 19 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

The Kid Detective (2020) - Starring Adam Brody (order it here)

Always And Forever (2020) (order it here)

Dead Reckoning (2020) (order it here)

Dreamland (2020) - Starring Margot Robbie (order it here)

Hearts And Bones - Starring Hugo Weaving (order it here)

Max Cloud 2020) (order it here)

Miss Juneteenth (2020) (order it here)

Spiral (2020) (order it here)

The Cleansing Hour (2019) (order it here)

The Village in the Woods (order it here)

Wander (2020) - Starring Tommy Lee Jones, Aaron Eckhart (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday January 26 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Come Play (2020) - Starring Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. (order it here)

Synchronic (2019) - Starring Jamie Dornan, Anthony Mackie (order it here)

Fatman (2020) - Starring Mel Gibson (order it here)

Batman: Soul of the Dragon (2021) (order it here)

Bordertown: Season 1

Born A Champion (2021) - Starring Dennis Quad, Sean Patrick Flannery (order it here)

Doom Patrol: Complete Second Season - Starring Brenden Fraser, Timothy Dalton (order it here)

Princess of the Row (2019) - Starring Martin Sheen

Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season - Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs (order it here)

You: The Complete Second Season (order it here)

February DVD And Blu-ray Releases

February 2021 almost, almost, feels like the movie industry hasn't been at a near standstill for the better part of a year. While there certainly aren't as many major Blu-ray releases coming in February as might have expected 12 months ago, nearly every week of the month has something worthy of note, movies with major names that either actually were released in theaters, or at the very least would have been under normal circumstances.

The beginning of the month gives us Let Him Go, a drama with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane that is getting solid reviews, and Wild Mountain Thyme, a movie that's not nearly as well reviewed, but has such a bizarre twist in it that it might be worth checking out anyway. There's also the body swap horror movie Freaky and the better than it has any right to be disaster movie Greenland. The new "Milla Jovovich is in a movie based on a video game" film, Monster Hunter will also be available to view digitally in February ahead of its physical release next month.

If nothing else, the fact that some of these films didn't even have a theatrical release is making the physical release of the film happen incredibly quickly. One has to wonder if that process will continue even once theaters are back to normal. Here's everything slated to debut in February.

Week Of Tuesday February 2 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Let Him Go - Starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane (order it here)

Wild Mountain Thyme - Starring Emily Blunt and Jaime Dornan (order it here)

Tesla (order it here)

Breach (order it here)

Host (order it here)

JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift (order it here)

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday February 9 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Freaky - Starring Vince Vaughn (order it here)

Sputnik (order it here)

Greenland - Starring gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin (order it here)

Monster Zone (order it here)

The Little Prince (order it here)

The Right One

Wander Darkly - Starring Sienna Miller and Diego Luna (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday February 16 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

The Informer - Starring Ana de Armas and Joel Kinnaman (order it here)

A Call To Spy (order it here)

Archenemy - Starring Joe Manganiello (order it here)

Bordertown Season 2

Fear of Rain - Starring Katherine Heigl (order it here)

Harley Quinn: The Complete Second Season - Starring Kelly Cuoco, Lake Bell (order it here)

Horizon Line - Starring Allison Williams(order it here)

Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season (order it here)

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee (order it here)

Early Digital Release

Monster Hunter (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday February 23 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

The Croods: A New Age - Starring Nicolas Cage and Emma Stone (order it here)

Scooby-Doo: The Sword and the Scoob (order it here)

Silk Road - Starring Jeremy Clarke and Nick Robinson (order it here)

The Last Vermeer - Starring Guy Pearce (order it here)

March DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Slowly but surly, we're seeing more movement when it comes to movie releases, which gives us more movement on home releases as well. Sure, some of these big movies, like Wonder Woman 1984 were released on streaming services like HBO Max or other VOD formats, but now you don't need to wait for them to come back around on streaming and you can actually own a physical copy of the film.

In addition to films like Wonder Woman 1984, March also brings us the likes of Monster Hunter, a video game adaptation from the people who brought you the resident Evil movies, as well as a potential Oscar contender in Promising Young Woman. With the awards show delayed this year you can actually get a hold of many of the nominees at home before the show so you can watch them all. Here's everything on the way in March 2021.

Week Of Tuesday March 2 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Monster Hunter - staring Mila Jovovich (order it here)

Fatale (order it here)

Half Brothers (order it here)

Pinocchio - starring Roberto Benigni (order it here)

All My Life (order it here)

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (order it here)

Scare Me (order it here)

Zappa (order it here)

Early Digital Release

Promising Young Woman - starring Cary Mulligan

Week Of Tuesday March 9 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Vanguard (order it here)

Adverse (order it here)

American Skin (order it here)

IP Man: Kung Fu Master (order it here)

Riviera: Season 2 (order it here)

Early Digital Release

News of the World - starring Tom Hanks

Week Of Tuesday March 16 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Promising Young Woman - starring Cary Mulligan (order it here)

Brothers By Blood (order it here)

Dark Web: Cicada 3301 (order it here)

Des (order it here)

Don't Tell a Soul (order it here)

Money Plane (order it here)

PG: Psycho Goraman (order it here)

Sheep and Wolves: Pig Deal (order it here)

Songbird (order it here)

Early Digital Release

Wonder Woman 1984 - starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine

Week Of Tuesday March 23 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

News of the World - starring Tom Hanks(order it here)

Breaking News In Yuba County - starring Allison Janney, Mila Kunis(order it here)

Castlevania: Season 3 (order it here)

Hero Dog: The Journey Home (order it here)

Soul - starring jamie Foxx, Tina Fey(order it here)

Soulmates, Season 1 (order it here)

The Comey Rule: Special Edition (order it here)

Undoing, The Limited Series (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday March 30 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Wonder Woman 1984 - starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine (order it here)

Our Friend (order it here)

55 Steps (order it here)

Perfect Planet (order it here)

Another Round (order it here)

The Toll (order it here)

April DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Just when it looked like things were heading in the right direction, April really slowed down in the Blu-ray and DVD department. While we're certainly not entirely without new releases, the fact that many of the movies tyhat have come out have seen a much faster turn around to home release means that sometimes everything that's going to come out already has. Having said that, with it beginning to finally look my theaters might really reopen for good, we can be at least a little confident that things will be returning to something like normal, or whatever the new normal is, fairly soon.

The only really significant release hitting in April is the comedy Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar. Which was a movie that, due to a lack of theatrical release, a lot of people probably didn't see, but based on the reviews, it's something everybody should probably check out, so here's the chance.

Week Of Tuesday April 6 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Earwig and the Witch (order it here)

The Reckoning (order it here)

Shadow in the Cloud (order it here)

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar - starring Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumalo (order it here)

Giants Being Lonely (order it here)

Son of the South (order it here)

Traces: Season One (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday April 13 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Willy's Wonderland (order it here)

Ancient Aliens: Season 13 (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday April 20 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Crisis (order it here)

The Violent Heart (order it here)

Body Brokers (order it here)

The Mortuary Collection (order it here)

Early Digital Release

The Little Things - starring Denzel Washington, Jared Leto

Week Of Tuesday April 27 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Vanquish (order it here)

Golden Arm

May DVD And Blu-ray Releases

May almost feels like a normal month in home entertainment releases, since we're seeing a lot of this year;s Oscar winners get released. Of course, the fact that those awards were only given out at the end of April still makes the whole thing feel weird. However, if you'd like to check out some of the Oscar winners that you missed, or just add your favorite Academy Award nominee to your collection, you'll have a chance to do so in May, as we'll see the release of Judas the Black Messiah, The Father, Minari and more.

If Oscar winners aren't your thing, there are still a few major releases coming out in May, including Denzel Washington's The Little Things, and the live-action/animation hybrid Tom and Jerry. On the television side, you can pick up the first season of the animated Star Trek comedy Lower Decks, or you can complete your collection of Supernatural DVDs, as the final season of that series will drop at the end of the month.

Week of Tuesday May 4, 2021

The Little Things - starring Denzel Washington, Jared Leto (order it here)

Judas and the Black Messiah - starring Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield (order it here)

The Virtuoso - starring Anthony Hopkins (order it here)

Week of Tuesday May 11, 2021

The Marksman - starring Liam Neeson (order it here)

Land - starring Robin Wright, Demian Bichir (order it here)

The Mauritanian - starring Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch (order it here)

Justice Society: World War II - starring Stana Katic, Matt Bomer (order it here)

My Brother's Keeper (order it here)

Pixie - starring Olivia Cooke, Alec Baldwin (order it here)

Senior Moment - starring William Shatner, Christopher Lloyd (order it here)

Shrek (20th anniversary Ed) - starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy (order it here)

Week of Tuesday May 18, 2021

Tom and Jerry - starring Chloë Grace Moretz (order it here)

Minari - starring Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-jung (order it here)

The Father - starring Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Coleman (order it here)

Supernova - starring Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci (order it here)

The Nest - starring Jude Law, Carrie Coon (order it here)

Above Suspicion - starring Emilia Clarke (order it here)

Cosmic Sin - starring Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo (order it here)

Hunted (order it here)

Shithouse (order it here)

Son (order it here)

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season One (order it here)

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness - starring Luke Evans, Daniel Bruhl (order it here)

The Salisbury Poisonings (order it here)

Mission: Impossible (25th Anniversary Ed.) - starring Tom Cruise (order it here)

Week of Tuesday May 25, 2021

Chaos Walking - starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley (order it here)

Long Weekend - starring Finn Wittrock, Zoë Chao (order it here)

American Fighter (order it here)

Happily - starring Joel McHale (order it here)

Supernatural: The Complete Fifteenth and Final Season - starring Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles (order it here)

Supernatural: The Complete Series - starring Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles (order it here)

My Fair Lady (4K UHD) - starring Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison (order it here)

Super 8 (4K UHD) - starring Elle Fanning, Kyle Chandler (order it here)

June DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Normally, at this time of year the focus of film is on the big screen as the summer movie season shifts into full swing. While "full swing" is probably a bit of a misnomer at this point, we actually are seeing new movies get released in theaters again and that means that in a few months we're going to have big movies to release on Blu-ray again.

However, we still have a few big releases hitting Blu-ray this month. The biggest Blu-ray release comes from what was previously the biggest theatrical release of the year. Godzilla vs. Kong had a solid theatrical opening a few months back, and now for those who want to own it, they'll have a chance later this month. When it comes to movies that perhaps did not see massive box office, but are worth checking out, the Bob Odenkirk-led Nobody was a solid action movie for scratching that John Wick itch.

Fans of TV looking to complete their collections should be aware that Season 2 of His Dark Materials arrives this month as does Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy. Here's everything else coming out in June.

Week Of Tuesday June 1 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

The Courier - starring Benedict Cumberbatch (order it here)

Boogie - starring Taylor Takahashi (order it here)

Embattled - starring Stephen Dorff (order it here)

Endangered Species -starring Rebecca Romijn (order it here)

Shoplifters of the World (order it here)

The Vault - starring Freddie Highmore (order it here)

The World to Come - starring katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby (order it here)

Trigger Point - starring Barry Pepper (order it here)

Your Honor: Season 1 - starring Bryan Cranston (order it here)

A Glitch in the Matrix (order it here)

Spare Parts (order it here)

Mommie Dearest - starring Faye Dunaway (40th anniversary Blu-ray) (order it here)

Snatch - starring Benecio Del Toro, Jason Statham (4K UHD) (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday June 8 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

City of Lies -starring Johnny Depp (order it here)

Assault on VA-33 - starring Sean Patrick Flannery (order it here)

Flashback - starring Dylan O'Brien (order it here)

Fuller House: The Fifth and Final Season - starring Candace Cameron Bure (order it here)

Macgyver: Season 4 - starring Lucas Till (order it here)

The Lovebirds - starring Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae (order it here)

The Unhealer - starring Natasha Henstridge, Lance Henriksen (order it here)

Zeroville - starring James Franco, Megan Fox (order it here)

Power Book II: Ghost, Season 1 (order it here)

Indiana Jones: 4 Movie Collection (4K) - starring Harrison Ford (order it here)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (35th Anniversary) -starring Matthew Broderick (order it here)

Early Digital Release

Nobody - starring Bob Odenkirk (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday June 15 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Godzilla Vs. Kong - starring Millie Bobby Brown (order it here)

Voyagers -starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp (order it here)

French Exit - starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges (order it here)

SAS: Red Notice - starring Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis (order it here)

Anything For Jackson (order it here)

Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park (order it here)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Season 1 (order it here)

H.P. Lovecraft's The Deep Ones (order it here)

The Great War Of Archimedes (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday June 22 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Nobody - starring Bob Odenkirk (order it here)

The Unholy - starring Jeffrey Morgan (order it here)

The Paper Tigers (order it here)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One -starring Jensen Ackles (order it here)

Siberia - starring Willem Dafoe (order it here)

Umbrella Academy: Season One - starring Elliott Page (order it here)

Night of the Sicario - starring Natasha Henstridge (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday June 29 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season - starring Dafne Keen (order it here)

Percy Vs. Goliath - starring Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci (order it here)

The Watch Season One (order it here)

Here are the Young Men (order it here)

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (4k UHD) - starring Gene Wilder (order it here)

Wildcat (order it here)

Early Digital Release

Wrath of Man - starring Jason Statham (order it here)

July DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Of all the things that changed regarding movie releases in 2020, the one thing that, without question will have the longest reaching repercussions, is the fact that the window between theatrical releases and home DVD release has become permanently smaller. We only really saw big theatrical film releases start back up in May, but some of those films are already on their way home. Even some that were already available at home, like Mortal Kombat, that was only released at the end of April are making the jump to Blu-ray and DVD as early as the middle of July.

Even, A Quiet Place Part II, the movie that is officially the highest grossing movie of 2021 at the moment, and was only released in theaters, will be available for fans to own only two months after its theatrical debut. Horror fans will also be able to bring home the newest entry in the Saw franchise, Spiral, with Chris Rock in the lead.

Week Of Tuesday July 6 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Defending Jacob - starring Chris Evans (order it here)

Equal Standard - starring Ice-T (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday July 13 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Mortal Kombat - starring Lewis Tan (order it here)

Wrath of Man - starring Jason Statham (order it here)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run - starring Tom Kinney, Clancy Brown (order it here)

Separation - starring Brian Cox (order it here)

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck (order it here)

Held (order it here)

No Man's Land - starring Frank Grillo (order it here)

Pennyworth - The Complete Second Season (order it here)

The Unicorn - Season 2 - starring Walton Goggins (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday July 20 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Spiral - starring Chris Rock (order it here)

Dream Horse - starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis (order it here)

Jakob's Wife (order it here)

Bordertown: Season 3 (order it here)

Die in a Gunfight (order it here)

Feral State (order it here)

Gangs of London - Season 1 (order it here)

Initiation (order it here)

Shameless: Complete Eleventh Season -starring William H. Macy (order it here)

Star Trek Discovery - Season 3 - starring Sonequa Martin-Green (order it here)

The Spanish Princess (order it here)

The Walking Dead: The Complete 10th Season - starring Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday July 27 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

A Quiet Place Part II - starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy (order it here)

American Gods: Season 3 - starring Ian McShane (order it here)

Every Breath You Take - starring Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan (order it here)

Keeping Faith: Series 3 - starring Eve Myles (order it here)

Midnight in the Switchgrass - starring Bruce Willis, Megan Fox (order it here)

The God Committee - starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles (order it here)

Unforgotten: The Complete Fourth Season (order it here)

August DVD And Blu-ray Releases

It's August and the summer is winding down. While the "summer movie season" as we once knew certainly still wasn't quite up to the level that movie fans have been used to, there still was a summer movie season, and that's something. And in somewhat the same way, the world of DVD and Blu-ray releases looks something like the way it once did. Nearly every week in August us seeing the home entertainment release of at least one major film that was released theatrically, even if many of them were also released on streaming platforms.

August will see the DVD and Blu-ray release of three movies from Warner Bros that opened in theaters and HBO Max with Those Who Wish Me Dead opening the month, followed by The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and then finally In The Heights. We'll also see Pixar's Luca, which wasn't released in theaters and is still available on Disney+, but if you don't have the service, or just want to be sure you own a physical copy of this one, now you can. There are also a couple of movies that were exclusive to theaters hitting discs, so if you missed The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard or Peter Rabbit 2,

Week Of Tuesday August 3 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Those Who Wish Me Dead - starring Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal (order it here)

Here Today - starring Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish (order it here)

Luca - starring Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer (order it here)

Seance - starring Suki Waterhouse (order it here)

Till Death - starring Megan Fox (order it here)

Lucky (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday August 10 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Finding You -starring Katherine McNamara (order it here)

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2 - starring Mike Epps, Katt Williams (order it here)

Queen Bees - starring Ellen Burstyn, James Caan (order it here)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally - starring Meadow Williams, Al Pacino (order it here)

Are You Afraid of the Dark: Curse of the Shadows (order it here)

Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two - starring Jensen Ackles, Naya Rivera (order it here)

My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To (order it here)

Occupation: Rainfall (order it here)

Profile (order it here)

The Misfits - starring Pierce Brosnan (order it here)

Friday the 13: 8-movie Collection (order it here)

Early Digital Release

Black Widow

Week Of Tuesday August 17 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard - starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson (order it here)

The Water Man - starring Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina (order it here)

A Discovery of Witches, Season 2 -starring matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer (order it here)

NCIS: The Eighteenth Season - starring Mark Harmon (order it here)

Riders of Justice - starring Mads Mikkelsen (order it here)

Rogue Hostage -starring Tyrese Gibson, John Malkovich (order it here)

The Rebels of PT-218 - starring Eric Roberts, Danny Trejo (order it here)

The Truffle Hunters (order it here)

Midnight Diner (order it here)

Little Q (order it here)

Shook (order it here)

Stay Out of the Attic (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday August 24 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - starring Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga (order it here)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - starring James Corden (order it here)

Lansky -starring Harvey Keitel (order it here)

Berlin Station: Season 2 - starring Richard Armitage (order it here)

Chicago Fire: Season Nine - starring Jesse Spencer (order it here)

Dreambuilders (order it here)

Habit - starring Bella Thorne (order it here)

NCIS: Los Angeles: The Twelfth Season - starring Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J (order it here)

Prodigal Son: Season 2 - starring Tom Payne, Michael Sheen (order it here)

S.W.A.T.: Season 4 -starring Shemar Moore (order it here)

Week Of Tuesday August 31 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

In The Heights - starring Anthony Ramos (order it here)

Spirit Untamed - starring jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore (order it here)

12 Mighty Orphans - starring Luke Wilson (order it here)

Beasts of No Nation - starring Idris Elba (order it here)

Blue Bloods: The Eleventh Season - starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg (order it here)

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 - starring Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Corey (order it here)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms - starring Joel McHale (order it here)

NCIS New Orleans: The Final Season - starring Scott Bakula (order it here)

Slaxx (order it here)

The Good Doctor: Season 4 - starring Freddie Highmore (order it here)

September DVD And Blu-ray Releases

This month marks the official start of Fall (which is crazy), and the summer movie season is definitely winding down. But we’ve still had plenty of big releases, and the same goes for the DVD and Blu-ray and releases this month. There’s a major film releasing on home entertainment almost every week this month, so you’ll be able to catch up on huge movies from the comfort of your own home if you didn’t get to see them in theaters (or on streaming already).

The very beginning of September marks the home entertainment release of one of Warner Bros. most anticipated films, Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Superhero fans will also be able to enjoy Black Widow on Blu-ray, and action fans should be psyched to own F9, too. And don’t miss out on the Digital release of Free Guy at the end of the month!

Week of Tuesday, September 7 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Zack Snyder's Justice League - starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher (order it here)

Great White - starring Katrina Bowden, Te Kohe Tuhaka (order it here)

Together Together - starring Ed Helms, Patti Harrison, Rosalind Chao (order it here)

Bull: Season Five - starring Michael Weatherly (order it here)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 - starring Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer (order it here)

SEAL Team: Season 4 - starring David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot (order it here)

Slaxx - Romane Denis, Brett Donahue (order it here)

The Gateway - starring Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn (order it here)

Young Sheldon: Season 4 - starring Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber (order it here)

Early Digital Release

F9

Space Jam

Week of Tuesday, September 14 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Black Widow - starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh (order it here)

The Boss Baby: Family Business - starring Alec Baldwin (order it here)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog - starring Frank Welker, Matthew Lillard (order it here)

Mare of Easttown: An HBO Original Limited Series - starring Kate Winslet (order it here)

Zola - starring Taylour Paige, Riley Keough (order it here)

Catch the Bullet - starring Jay Pickett, Peter Facinelli (order it here)

Censor - starring Niamh Algar (order it here)

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Season 2 - starring Eli Roth (order it here)

Magnum P.I.: Season 3 - starring Jay Hernandez (order it here)

Masquerade - starring Alyvia Alyn Lind (order it here)

Out of Death - starring Jaime King, Bruce Willis (order it here)

Early Digital Release

Shelter In Place

Week of Tuesday, September 21 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

F9 - starring Vin Diesel (order it here)

The Power - starring Rose Williams, Emma Rigby (order it here)

Violation - starring Madeleine Sims-Fewer (order it here)

Lady of the Manor - starring Melanie Lynskey (order it here)

Cruella - starring Emma Stone (order it here)

Boys from County Hell - starring Jack Rowan (order it here)

The Outsiders The Complete Novel (New 4K Restoration) (order it here)

Last Call - starring Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning (order it here)

A Dark Foe - starring Oscar Cardenas (order it here)

Batwoman: Season 2 - starring Javicia Leslie (order it here)

Berlin Station: Season 3 - starring Richard Armitage (order it here)

I Carry You With Me - starring Armando Espitia (order it here)

Nancy Drew: Season 2 - starring Kennedy McMann (order it here)

Resident Alien: Season 1 - starring Alan Tudyk (order it here)

Sibyl - starring Virginie Efira (order it here)

The Blacklist - Season 8 - starring James Spader (order it here)

The Equalizer: Season 1 - starring Queen Latifah (order it here)

The Evil Next Door - starring Dilan Gwyn (order it here)

The Vigil - starring Dave Davis (order it here)

The Naked Spur - starring James Stewart (order it here)

The Window - starring Barbara Hale (order it here)

Week of Tuesday, September 28 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Twist - starring Raff Law, Michael Caine, Lena Headey (order it here)

Straight Time - starring Dustin Hoffman (order it here)

A Night At The Opera - starring Groucho Marx (order it here)

The Forever Purge - starring Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera (order it here)

Blithe Spirit - starring Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann (order it here)

Early Digital Release

Free Guy

October DVD And Blu-ray Releases

Spooky season has arrived! Horror fans are in luck with the releases of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and The Haunting of Bly Manor. For those not so into horror but still like a good mystery thriller, this month brings us Old. If being creeped out or getting the adrenaline pumping isn't your thing, not to worry. There are a bunch of titles headed to DVD and Blu-ray this month, from action to romance.

If you missed Free Guy or The Suicide Squad in theaters, or just want to enjoy them again and again, now's your chance! As the weather cools down, grab a mug full of your favorite warm beverage, a blanket, and pop in one of these DVDs.

Week of Tuesday, October 5 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Space Jam: A New Legacy - starring LeBron James, Don Cheadle (order it here)

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions - starring Taylor Russell, Logan Miller (order it here)

Six Minutes to Midnight - starring Nigel Lindsay, Judi Dench (order it here)

Broken Diamonds - starring Ben Platt (order it here)

Clarice: Season 1 - starring Rebecca Breeds (order it here)

Fried Barry - starring Gary Green, Chanelle de Jager (order it here)

The Nevers: Season 1 Part 1 - starring Laura Donnelly (order it here)

The Stand - starring Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård (order it here)

Week of Tuesday, October 12 DVD, Digital And Blu-ray Releases

Free Guy - starring Ryan Reynolds (order it here)

The Green Knight - starring Dev Patel (order it here)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain - (order it here)

Black Lightning Season 4 - starring Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams (order it here)

Crime Story - starring Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino (order it here)

Survive the Game - starring Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray (order it here)

The Colony - starring Nora Arnezeder (order it here)

The Flash: Complete Seventh Season - starring Grant Gustin (order it here)

The Haunting of Bly Manor - starring Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen (order it here)

Wild Bill Year 1 - starring Rob Lowe (order it here)