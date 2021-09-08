Matthew McConaughey Reveals The One Major Criticism His Mom Has About His Book Detailing Family Issues
For almost a year now, Matthew McConaughey’s memoir Greenlights has been out and it remains a New York Times bestseller, along with currently ranking #2 on Amazon’s most read non-fiction chart, just behind Barack Obama’s A Promised Land. The book is based off the actor’s lifetime of journaling about his life experiences and goes between him telling crazy stories, dispelling applicable wisdoms and sharing some dysfunctions in his family life growing up. The latter element apparently rubbed his own mother the wrong way.
Matthew McConaughey details an intense childhood in Greenlights, especially between his parents Jim and Kay, who married each other three times and divorced twice in his lifetime. The book itself opens with his parents having a major fight before getting intimate right in front of a four-year-old McConaughey’s eyes. When speaking about the dynamic he shared about in the book, the Dazed and Confused actor said this:
As Matthew McConaughey explained, there’s a lot of drama and intensity revealed in Greenlights, but that doesn’t mean he was living in constant agony. His mother was bothered by the lack of positive moments he included in the book, but as he told Mayim Bialik on her show focused on mental health, there was a reason why he chose to focus on the things he did in the book. He continued:
In other words, Matthew McConaughey’s life may not be as dramatic as the content of Greenlights when looking at a larger picture, but it was the most important memories and stories he felt he needed to tell in order to best record his story. At the time of his experiences, he didn’t think of it as traumatic, as it likely was for him as a child, but now he has some perspective on the events and how they shaped him as a person.
I think it’s fair to say many of our close family members might also have their own criticisms as well if we published our own memoirs. We all perceive life events differently, and what might have been an off-hand comment to one person could be the climax of a tense moment to another’s life story.
Following the success of Matthew McConaughey’s memoir, the actor has started a YouTube channel to share more of his personality and plans to release a journal with personalized prompts that goes hand in hand with Greenlights. The actor has been taking some time off from movies, but he will lend his voice to Sing 2, coming out on December 22.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.